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Lavrov's office said that the Vatican's envoy discussed the situation in Oleshky and visited prisoners of war in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

Papal envoy Matteo Zuppi held talks in Moscow on humanitarian issues related to the war. He also visited Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Lavrov's office said that the Vatican's envoy discussed the situation in Oleshky and visited prisoners of war in Russia
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

On Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the papal envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, discussed humanitarian issues related to the war in Ukraine during talks with Russian officials and also visited Ukrainian prisoners of war, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Zuppi’s three-day talks coincided with the Pope’s call for Russia and Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss ways to end the war, which has been ongoing for four years. The pontiff also criticized state leaders who, he said, “are beginning to talk about nuclear weapons and wars that are becoming increasingly destructive.”

Pope Leo called for concessions for the sake of peace amid the protracted war in Ukraine28.09.26, 21:00 • 15304 views

The Foreign Ministry said that Zuppi met with Russian presidential aide for foreign policy Yuri Ushakov and other Russian officials, discussing prospects for resolving the conflict and humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners of war and the situation of displaced children.

According to the statement, Zuppi, who heads the Italian Bishops’ Conference, also discussed living conditions in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky (Kherson region of Ukraine); according to Ukrainian officials, over the previous weekend Ukrainian forces used drones there to deliver food and medicine to the civilian population.

The Council of Churches appealed to the Pope over the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky20.09.26, 12:08 • 5254 views

The Russian Foreign Ministry statement claims that Ukraine is allegedly blocking all attempts to provide the city’s residents with essential resources. At the same time, Ukrainian officials say that Russian troops are preventing people from leaving the city.

The ministry reported that Zuppi was granted permission to visit prisoners of war and “was able to speak personally with Ukrainians and see for himself that Russia is strictly complying with all relevant humanitarian standards.”

It is noted that the visit “confirmed the constructive and regular nature of the dialogue between Russia and the Vatican, as well as the readiness of both sides to continue cooperation on humanitarian issues.”

Zuppi’s previous visit to Moscow took place in October 2024; at that time, they discussed prospects for ending the war that began as a result of Russia’s invasion of its neighboring country in 2022.

Zuppi also held talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Antonina Tumanova

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