Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: Interior Minister shows footage of the moment of the collision

Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivskyi responded to the horrific road accident involving fatalities and injuries in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, where a driver crashed into a minibus and a bus stop, and showed a video of the moment of the accident, noting that he hoped Parliament would approve tougher liability for drivers who systematically exceed the speed limit, UNN reports.

A horrific road accident in the capital; there are fatalities and injured people. About an hour ago, in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, a car crashed into a bus stop where people were present at the time. According to preliminary information, before that, the driver had been speeding in the lane designated for public transport and, while abruptly changing lanes, collided with a minibus. Unfortunately, it is already known that two people died and four were injured. One man is in serious condition - Vygivskyi wrote on social media.

In Kyiv, Volkswagen crashed into bus stop; there are fatalities - police

According to the minister, all necessary Kyiv police units have been involved in the investigation.

The 23-year-old driver has already been detained - said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, showing a video of the moment of the accident.

As Vygivskyi noted, "in the near future, Parliament should consider a bill to strengthen liability for systematically exceeding the speed limit." "We hope that the Members of Parliament of Ukraine will support this bill, as well as other initiatives aimed at comprehensively strengthening road safety. Recklessness and systematic disregard for traffic rules must entail more severe liability," the minister stressed.

Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: two dead, 4 injured, driver detained