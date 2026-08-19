Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: Interior Minister shows footage of the moment of the collision
Kyiv • UNN
A traffic accident in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district claimed the lives of two people and injured four others. The 23-year-old driver was detained.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivskyi responded to the horrific road accident involving fatalities and injuries in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, where a driver crashed into a minibus and a bus stop, and showed a video of the moment of the accident, noting that he hoped Parliament would approve tougher liability for drivers who systematically exceed the speed limit, UNN reports.
A horrific road accident in the capital; there are fatalities and injured people. About an hour ago, in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, a car crashed into a bus stop where people were present at the time. According to preliminary information, before that, the driver had been speeding in the lane designated for public transport and, while abruptly changing lanes, collided with a minibus. Unfortunately, it is already known that two people died and four were injured. One man is in serious condition
In Kyiv, Volkswagen crashed into bus stop; there are fatalities - police19.08.26, 09:24 • 16908 views
According to the minister, all necessary Kyiv police units have been involved in the investigation.
The 23-year-old driver has already been detained
As Vygivskyi noted, "in the near future, Parliament should consider a bill to strengthen liability for systematically exceeding the speed limit." "We hope that the Members of Parliament of Ukraine will support this bill, as well as other initiatives aimed at comprehensively strengthening road safety. Recklessness and systematic disregard for traffic rules must entail more severe liability," the minister stressed.
Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: two dead, 4 injured, driver detained19.08.26, 10:28 • 18428 views