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The National Guard will establish a recruitment center for foreigners and stateless persons — Vyhivskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The National Guard of Ukraine plans to establish a center to speed up the recruitment of foreigners for contract service. The draft resolution will be submitted to the government.

The National Guard will establish a recruitment center for foreigners and stateless persons — Vyhivskyi

A Center for the Recruitment of Foreigners and Stateless Persons will be established within the National Guard of Ukraine. This was stated by Interior Minister Ivan Vygivskyi, who added that it would speed up the process of recruiting foreigners for contract service in the NGU, UNN reports. 

Details

Vygivskyi said that he had received appeals from commanders of brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine regarding improvements to the process of recruiting foreigners into the NGU's combat units. 

In the near future, a Center for the Recruitment of Foreigners and Stateless Persons will be established within the National Guard of Ukraine. This will significantly optimize and speed up the process of recruiting foreigners for contract service in the NGU 

- the Interior Minister said. 

According to him, the draft experimental resolution will soon be submitted for consideration by the government. Strengthening the capabilities of the Interior Ministry system's combat units is one of our priorities.

Payment of 5 million hryvnias as a guarantee deposit and 300 thousand per candidate - Ukraine approved new rules for recruiting foreigners03.07.26, 21:20 • 4953 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
National Guard of Ukraine