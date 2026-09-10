The National Guard will establish a recruitment center for foreigners and stateless persons — Vyhivskyi
Kyiv • UNN
The National Guard of Ukraine plans to establish a center to speed up the recruitment of foreigners for contract service. The draft resolution will be submitted to the government.
A Center for the Recruitment of Foreigners and Stateless Persons will be established within the National Guard of Ukraine. This was stated by Interior Minister Ivan Vygivskyi, who added that it would speed up the process of recruiting foreigners for contract service in the NGU, UNN reports.
Details
Vygivskyi said that he had received appeals from commanders of brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine regarding improvements to the process of recruiting foreigners into the NGU's combat units.
In the near future, a Center for the Recruitment of Foreigners and Stateless Persons will be established within the National Guard of Ukraine. This will significantly optimize and speed up the process of recruiting foreigners for contract service in the NGU
According to him, the draft experimental resolution will soon be submitted for consideration by the government. Strengthening the capabilities of the Interior Ministry system's combat units is one of our priorities.
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