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Russians attacked Dnipro twice: two killed and two wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

In Dnipro, Russian strikes damaged a food industry enterprise twice on September 10. Two people were killed, and two others were wounded.

Russians attacked Dnipro twice: two killed and two wounded

On Thursday, September 10, Russians attacked Dnipro twice; there were fatalities and injuries. This was reported by the heads of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Oleksandr Hanzha and Mykola Lukashuk, respectively, as reported by UNN.

Details

The first strike was carried out at 9:20 a.m., Hanzha reported. The enemy attack damaged a food industry enterprise.

The second strike was carried out at 11:30 a.m. The same enterprise was damaged again. As a result of the enemy strikes, two people were killed and two others were injured.

Police cordoned off the site of the enemy strikes. Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attacks appeared online.

According to the data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the fire engulfed 12 passenger cars and two minivans.

We remind you

In Kyiv, Russians struck a gas station on the Ring Road near the Respublika shopping and entertainment center. Four people were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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