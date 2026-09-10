A 119-year-old man from Costa Rica could become the oldest person in the world

119-year-old Costa Rican resident José Flores is seeking official recognition as the oldest person in the world. His age is confirmed by local documents, but the final verification still needs to be carried out by international organizations, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to his identity card, Flores was born on July 11, 1907. His family and longevity researchers also have his birth certificate, baptismal record, and documents from later periods of his life.

Experts are currently studying historical records. The organizations expected to confirm the Costa Rican man's age include Guinness World Records.

What is the secret to his longevity

Flores worked in rural areas all his life and now lives in Sardinal on the Nicoya Peninsula. The region is considered one of the so-called "blue zones," known for their large number of centenarians.

His granddaughter, Helen Flores, said that the man spends his days at home, resting, joking, and even competing with her in arm wrestling. Flores himself names his family as one of the secrets to his longevity.

Researchers also link the longevity of Nicoya residents to physical activity, a diet of corn and beans, strong family ties, and a calm lifestyle.

If Flores's age receives international confirmation, he may qualify for official recognition as the oldest person in the world.

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