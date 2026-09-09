Mass drone attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to 14

$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
12:42 PM • 15699 views
Putin distorted the situation on the front for Trump to pressure Ukraine - ISW
September 9, 08:54 AM • 24649 views
Russia attacked the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone; there are casualties
September 9, 06:47 AM • 33233 views
In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties
September 9, 06:18 AM • 31994 views
Rubio: Ukraine–Russia negotiations may resume soon, the US is preparing a plan
September 9, 04:39 AM • 46675 views
Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General StaffPhoto
September 9, 04:31 AM • 44852 views
Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home
September 9, 04:22 AM • 36143 views
The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people
September 9, 04:05 AM • 23289 views
After the Russian strike in Dnipro, 3 people, including a teenager, were rescued from the rubble of a buildingVideo
September 9, 03:49 AM • 20421 views
Trump welcomed the rise in support for AfD in Germany – the party opposes aid to Ukraine
September 9, 02:16 AM • 17890 views
The Russian Orthodox Church transported the relics of Dmitry Donskoy to the front in order to "help achieve victory over the enemy"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+26°
2m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 38061 views
The occupiers in the TOT are launching an AI system to monitor elections to the State DumaSeptember 9, 06:35 AM • 5670 views
In central Warsaw, a Polish man beat a Ukrainian tourist and was placed under arrest09:43 AM • 4892 views
EU court rejects Hungary's lawsuit over frozen Russian assets - Reuters11:44 AM • 11640 views
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhoto01:26 PM • 10944 views
Publications
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhoto01:26 PM • 11130 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 38222 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 52129 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10September 8, 04:16 PM • 53073 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 56377 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Marco Rubio
Irakli Kobakhidze
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to liveSeptember 9, 01:05 AM • 41120 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 42108 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 38036 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 95529 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 90304 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Cruise missile

Mass drone attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

A woman was killed in Kyiv in the Russian attack, and 14 people were injured, including two children. Six buildings, a kindergarten, and 35 cars were damaged.

Mass drone attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to 14

In Kyiv, the total number of people injured in the enemy attack today has risen to 14, including 2 children, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported in the afternoon, a UAV hit a nine-story residential building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district. A fire broke out. 

Three people are currently known to have been injured. Two of them are children: a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. They are receiving medical assistance.

In addition

The capital's prosecutor's office added that the air raid alert in Kyiv lasted for more than 6 hours during the day. During this time, one person was killed and 12 people were injured as a result of Russian aggression (according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the number of injured has risen to 14 — ed.). These are consolidated figures as of 6 p.m.

A woman was killed in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district; at the moment the UAV hit the building, she was near it. Three people are also known to have been injured: a 74-year-old man , a 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl.

In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, 9 people were injured in the morning after a UAV hit a residential building. Most of them suffered acute stress reactions and shrapnel wounds. Among those injured is a 30-year-old pregnant woman.

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, 6 apartment buildings, a kindergarten, 35 vehicles, and warehouse premises were damaged. 

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission by Russian military personnel of a war crime that resulted in the death of a woman (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties09.09.26, 09:47 • 33240 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kyiv City State Administration
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv