Mass drone attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to 14

In Kyiv, the total number of people injured in the enemy attack today has risen to 14, including 2 children, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported in the afternoon, a UAV hit a nine-story residential building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district. A fire broke out.

Three people are currently known to have been injured. Two of them are children: a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. They are receiving medical assistance.

In addition

The capital's prosecutor's office added that the air raid alert in Kyiv lasted for more than 6 hours during the day. During this time, one person was killed and 12 people were injured as a result of Russian aggression (according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the number of injured has risen to 14 — ed.). These are consolidated figures as of 6 p.m.

A woman was killed in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district; at the moment the UAV hit the building, she was near it. Three people are also known to have been injured: a 74-year-old man , a 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl.

In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, 9 people were injured in the morning after a UAV hit a residential building. Most of them suffered acute stress reactions and shrapnel wounds. Among those injured is a 30-year-old pregnant woman.

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, 6 apartment buildings, a kindergarten, 35 vehicles, and warehouse premises were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission by Russian military personnel of a war crime that resulted in the death of a woman (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties