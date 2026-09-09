In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, as a result of another Russian attack, a drone struck a high-rise building at the level of the 11th–12th floors. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

Update. In the Darnytskyi district, the UAV struck a 24-story residential building at the level of the 11th–12th floors. There is a fire and wall damage on the 12th floor. Emergency services are working at the scene - Vitali Klitschko said.

Kyiv Mayor also reported that five people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the capital in the morning. According to him, medics hospitalized three of the wounded.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the number of injured had increased to six.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of September 8, two people were killed and seven were injured. A warehouse is on fire in the Podilskyi district.