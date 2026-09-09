In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
In the Darnytskyi district, a drone struck a building at the level of the 11th–12th floors, causing a fire. Six people were injured, three of them were hospitalized.
In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, as a result of another Russian attack, a drone struck a high-rise building at the level of the 11th–12th floors. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
Details
Update. In the Darnytskyi district, the UAV struck a 24-story residential building at the level of the 11th–12th floors. There is a fire and wall damage on the 12th floor. Emergency services are working at the scene
Kyiv Mayor also reported that five people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the capital in the morning. According to him, medics hospitalized three of the wounded.
Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the number of injured had increased to six.
Recall
As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of September 8, two people were killed and seven were injured. A warehouse is on fire in the Podilskyi district.