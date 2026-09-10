"Barcelona" thrashed "Feyenoord", PSG scored 6 goals: Champions League matchday results

Another matchday of the first round of the league phase of the 2026/2027 UEFA Champions League season has concluded. The teams played their first matches in the new edition of the tournament, reports UNN.

Details

PSG secured one of the biggest victories of the evening, thrashing Slovan Bratislava 6:1. Barcelona also made a confident start to the tournament, defeating Feyenoord 5:1.

Liverpool defeated Atlético Madrid 2:1 in their first match, while London-based Arsenal narrowly beat Napoli 1:0.

In two other matches, Stuttgart defeated Viking 3:1, while Lisbon-based Sporting beat Galatasaray by the same score.

Thus, the results of the matches on the matchday were:

Barcelona – Feyenoord – 5:1;

Stuttgart – Viking – 3:1;

Liverpool – Atlético – 2:1;

Napoli – Arsenal – 0:1;

PSG – Slovan Bratislava – 6:1;

Sporting – Galatasaray – 3:1.

These matches were the teams' first in the league phase of the 2026/2027 Champions League season.

"Real" defeated "Inter", "Manchester City" overcame "Porto": the league phase of the Champions League has begun