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"Real" defeated "Inter", "Manchester City" overcame "Porto": the league phase of the Champions League has begun

Kyiv • UNN

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In the opening round of the Champions League, "Real" defeated "Inter" 2–1, while "Manchester City" beat "Porto" 2–0. Six matches took place in total.

"Real" defeated "Inter", "Manchester City" overcame "Porto": the league phase of the Champions League has begun

On Tuesday, September 8, the league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League season kicked off. Six matches were played on the first matchday, with victories claimed by "Real Madrid," "Manchester City," Borussia Dortmund, "Aston Villa," "Betis" and AEK, reports UNN.

Details

One of the central matches of the first matchday was the meeting in Madrid, where "Real Madrid" hosted "Inter." The hosts secured a 2:1 victory.

In Portugal, "Manchester City" did not allow the hosts to score and defeated "Porto" 2:0. The match in Dortmund was considerably more prolific, with "Borussia Dortmund" beating "Villarreal" 3:2.

As many as three matches ended with a score of 3:2

The matches in Belgium and France were no less prolific. "Aston Villa" defeated "Club Brugge" away from home, 3:2, while Spain's "Betis" beat "Lille" by the same score.

The fewest goals were scored in Athens. Local side AEK narrowly defeated Austria's LASK 1:0.

Thus, the results of the September 8 matches are as follows: "Club Brugge" – "Aston Villa" 2:3, AEK – LASK 1:0, Borussia Dortmund – "Villarreal" 3:2, "Lille" – "Betis" 2:3, "Porto" – "Manchester City" 0:2, "Real Madrid" – "Inter" 2:1.

The first round of the Champions League league phase will continue on September 9 and 10. A total of 36 clubs are taking part in the tournament's league phase in the new season.

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Stepan Haftko

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