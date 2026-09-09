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Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and preparations for winter with Norway's prime minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2104 views

Zelenskyy and Støre discussed interceptor missiles, the FREYJA program, and Ukraine's preparations for winter. The president thanked Norway for its support.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and preparations for winter with Norway's prime minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, during which the parties discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and preparations for the winter period. The head of state reported this on social media, UNN writes.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, key topics included Ukraine's needs for interceptor missiles and further work on the FREYJA anti-ballistic program.

We spoke with Jonas about strengthening Ukraine's air defense, our needs for interceptor missiles, further work on the FREYJA anti-ballistic program, and Ukraine's preparations for getting through the winter

- Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian president also expressed condolences over the death of King Harald V of Norway and emphasized that Ukraine highly values the support of the Norwegian royal family and the people of the country.

The President thanked Jonas Gahr Støre for the meeting and his unwavering support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy arrived in Norway to bid farewell to King Harald V08.09.26, 22:05 • 1460 views

Stepan Haftko

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