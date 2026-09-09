What is celebrated on September 9 in Ukraine and around the world

$44.470.1051.680.11
ukenru
04:39 AM • 956 views
Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General StaffPhoto
04:31 AM • 3266 views
Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home
04:22 AM • 5830 views
The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people
04:05 AM • 5442 views
After the Russian strike in Dnipro, 3 people, including a teenager, were rescued from the rubble of a buildingVideo
03:49 AM • 6614 views
Trump welcomed the rise in support for AfD in Germany – the party opposes aid to Ukraine
02:16 AM • 11889 views
The Russian Orthodox Church transported the relics of Dmitry Donskoy to the front in order to "help achieve victory over the enemy"
01:37 AM • 12496 views
A fuel oil terminal is burning in Novorossiysk after a nighttime attack – OSINT analysisPhoto
01:18 AM • 9524 views
The United States said it had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers
12:57 AM • 8180 views
Sybiga called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and impose sanctions on the production of Russian missiles
11:55 PM • 9738 views
Production of Ukrainian "Bars" missile drones with a range of up to 1,000 km is being launched in Europe
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2m/s
66%
747mm
Popular news
Iran announced the capture of an American underwater droneSeptember 8, 06:44 PM • 6980 views
The enemy struck an enterprise near Kyiv: the REEVA plant reportedly caught fireVideoSeptember 8, 07:35 PM • 10519 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 10823 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their status11:05 PM • 11166 views
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to live01:05 AM • 5246 views
Publications
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 21836 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10September 8, 04:16 PM • 22939 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 28420 views
France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin AwardPhotoSeptember 8, 01:12 PM • 29365 views
Clarifications from the Ministry of Finance may help in cases concerning the taxation of aircraft leasing: an expert explained the mechanism
Exclusive
September 8, 12:04 PM • 30722 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Benjamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to live01:05 AM • 6148 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their status11:05 PM • 11658 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 11255 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 80808 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 76239 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Р-73

What is celebrated on September 9 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

On September 9, Education, Beauty, Electric Vehicle, and FASD Days are observed. Tajikistan celebrates its independence, while churches honor the saints.

What is celebrated on September 9 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 9, the International Day to Protect Education from Attack under the auspices of the UN, World Beauty Day, and World EV Day are observed, while Tajikistan celebrates Independence Day. In the church calendar according to the New Calendar, the righteous ancestors of God, Joachim and Anna, are commemorated, while according to the Old Calendar, Venerable Pimen the Great and Venerable Kuksha of the Caves are commemorated, UNN writes.

International Day to Protect Education from Attack

An official UN observance established by a decision of the General Assembly in 2020 at the initiative of Qatar and UNESCO. The day is intended to draw the attention of the global community to the threats faced by students and educators in areas of armed conflict, where schools often become targets of military attacks or are used as bases for armed formations. The event emphasizes the obligation of states to comply with the Safe Schools Declaration and guarantee children continuous access to a safe educational environment even during wartime.

World Beauty Day

The event was established in 1995 at the initiative of the Comité International d'Esthétique et de Cosmétologie (CIDESCO), the world's leading organization in the beauty industry. The celebration is dedicated to aesthetics, harmony, and the perception of beauty in all its diversity, and is also a professional day for cosmetologists, stylists, plastic surgeons, makeup artists, and fashion industry professionals.

International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day (FASD Awareness Day)

A global medical and educational initiative launched in 1999. The campaign symbolically begins at 9:09 a.m. on the ninth day of the ninth month, reminding people of the nine months of pregnancy, during which a woman should completely abstain from alcohol consumption. The day's goal is to spread information about irreversible physical and mental developmental disorders in the fetus caused by exposure to alcohol during pregnancy.

World EV Day

An unofficial international observance established in 2020 by the media company Green.TV to promote environmentally friendly transport and sustainable development. The event brings together automakers, charging-station infrastructure providers, and electric vehicle owners to discuss the benefits of moving away from internal combustion engines and accelerating the decarbonization of the transport sector.

Independence Day of Tajikistan

The country's main national holiday, established to commemorate the adoption, on September 9, 1991, at a session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan, of the Declaration of State Independence from the USSR. On this day, solemn military parades, festive processions, celebratory fireworks, and nationwide festivities take place throughout the country.

Foundation Day of the DPRK

The main state holiday of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, commemorating the official proclamation of the republic on September 9, 1948, under the leadership of Kim Il Sung following the division of the Korean Peninsula. The date is marked by large-scale military parades in Pyongyang, mass gymnastics performances, and state ceremonies.

Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust and Racial Violence in Slovakia

An official day of remembrance established to commemorate September 9, 1941, when the government of the First Slovak Republic adopted the so-called "Jewish Code"—a set of antisemitic laws that deprived the Jewish population of civil and property rights and became the first step toward their subsequent deportation to concentration camps.

Day of Remembrance of the Righteous Ancestors of God, Joachim and Anna

According to the New Calendar, the Orthodox and Greek Catholic Churches commemorate the righteous ancestors of God, Joachim and Anna—the parents of the Most Holy Theotokos. Under the church calendar, the commemoration of the holy parents falls on the day after the Feast of the Nativity of the Theotokos. The righteous Joachim and Anna are considered patrons of marriage, family harmony, and childless couples who pray for the gift of children. On this day, Saint Severian of Sebaste, who suffered martyrdom for his faith in Christ in the 4th century, is also commemorated.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Pimen the Great, one of the most revered Egyptian Christian ascetics of the 5th century and a founder of monasticism, whose wise sayings became part of the treasury of patristic writings. They also remember Saint Kuksha of the Caves — a hieromonk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a prominent enlightener and baptizer of the pagan Vyatichi tribes, who, together with his disciple Nikon, suffered martyrdom at the hands of pagans at the beginning of the 12th century

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Tajikistan
UNESCO
United Nations
Pyongyang
North Korea
Qatar
Slovakia