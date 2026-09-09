What is celebrated on September 9 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 9, the International Day to Protect Education from Attack under the auspices of the UN, World Beauty Day, and World EV Day are observed, while Tajikistan celebrates Independence Day. In the church calendar according to the New Calendar, the righteous ancestors of God, Joachim and Anna, are commemorated, while according to the Old Calendar, Venerable Pimen the Great and Venerable Kuksha of the Caves are commemorated, UNN writes.

International Day to Protect Education from Attack

An official UN observance established by a decision of the General Assembly in 2020 at the initiative of Qatar and UNESCO. The day is intended to draw the attention of the global community to the threats faced by students and educators in areas of armed conflict, where schools often become targets of military attacks or are used as bases for armed formations. The event emphasizes the obligation of states to comply with the Safe Schools Declaration and guarantee children continuous access to a safe educational environment even during wartime.

World Beauty Day

The event was established in 1995 at the initiative of the Comité International d'Esthétique et de Cosmétologie (CIDESCO), the world's leading organization in the beauty industry. The celebration is dedicated to aesthetics, harmony, and the perception of beauty in all its diversity, and is also a professional day for cosmetologists, stylists, plastic surgeons, makeup artists, and fashion industry professionals.

International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day (FASD Awareness Day)

A global medical and educational initiative launched in 1999. The campaign symbolically begins at 9:09 a.m. on the ninth day of the ninth month, reminding people of the nine months of pregnancy, during which a woman should completely abstain from alcohol consumption. The day's goal is to spread information about irreversible physical and mental developmental disorders in the fetus caused by exposure to alcohol during pregnancy.

World EV Day

An unofficial international observance established in 2020 by the media company Green.TV to promote environmentally friendly transport and sustainable development. The event brings together automakers, charging-station infrastructure providers, and electric vehicle owners to discuss the benefits of moving away from internal combustion engines and accelerating the decarbonization of the transport sector.

Independence Day of Tajikistan

The country's main national holiday, established to commemorate the adoption, on September 9, 1991, at a session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan, of the Declaration of State Independence from the USSR. On this day, solemn military parades, festive processions, celebratory fireworks, and nationwide festivities take place throughout the country.

Foundation Day of the DPRK

The main state holiday of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, commemorating the official proclamation of the republic on September 9, 1948, under the leadership of Kim Il Sung following the division of the Korean Peninsula. The date is marked by large-scale military parades in Pyongyang, mass gymnastics performances, and state ceremonies.

Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust and Racial Violence in Slovakia

An official day of remembrance established to commemorate September 9, 1941, when the government of the First Slovak Republic adopted the so-called "Jewish Code"—a set of antisemitic laws that deprived the Jewish population of civil and property rights and became the first step toward their subsequent deportation to concentration camps.

Day of Remembrance of the Righteous Ancestors of God, Joachim and Anna

According to the New Calendar, the Orthodox and Greek Catholic Churches commemorate the righteous ancestors of God, Joachim and Anna—the parents of the Most Holy Theotokos. Under the church calendar, the commemoration of the holy parents falls on the day after the Feast of the Nativity of the Theotokos. The righteous Joachim and Anna are considered patrons of marriage, family harmony, and childless couples who pray for the gift of children. On this day, Saint Severian of Sebaste, who suffered martyrdom for his faith in Christ in the 4th century, is also commemorated.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Pimen the Great, one of the most revered Egyptian Christian ascetics of the 5th century and a founder of monasticism, whose wise sayings became part of the treasury of patristic writings. They also remember Saint Kuksha of the Caves — a hieromonk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a prominent enlightener and baptizer of the pagan Vyatichi tribes, who, together with his disciple Nikon, suffered martyrdom at the hands of pagans at the beginning of the 12th century