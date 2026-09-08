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Zelenskyy arrived in Norway to bid farewell to King Harald V

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy arrived in Norway for the farewell ceremony for King Harald V. The president will meet with Prime Minister Støre to discuss air defense.

Zelenskyy arrived in Norway to bid farewell to King Harald V

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, arrived in Norway for the farewell ceremony for His Majesty King Harald V, reports UNN.

Olena and I have arrived in Norway. Important events lie ahead. Tomorrow, on behalf of all our people, we will express our gratitude to Norway during the farewell ceremony for His Majesty King Harald V 

- Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President of Ukraine will meet today with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

We will talk about continuing support for Ukraine. The main issue is strengthening air defense and assistance in other areas that are important for getting through the winter. Of course, together with Jonas, we will hold a meeting with companies working on the development of the FREYJA antiballistic system. Thank you to everyone who is helping Ukraine 

- the statement says.

The funeral of King Harald V of Norway will take place on September 931.08.26, 01:38 • 3807 views

King Harald V of Norway has died28.08.26, 09:46 • 5183 views

As a reminder

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced meetings with representatives of states and defense companies involved in the development of the joint antiballistic program Freyja.

What is Freyja

Freyja is a Ukraine-initiated project for a joint European antiballistic system, the first track of the Antiballistic Coalition, which includes 10 countries and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is being built around the FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As UNN reported, Fire Point’s general and technical director Iryna Terekh said that development has reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem — radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel, and a command center — while tests are being conducted up to twice a week. The first interception of a ballistic target by the system is scheduled for 2027.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Jonas Gahr Støre
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska