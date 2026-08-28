King Harald V of Norway has died
Kyiv • UNN
The Norwegian Royal House, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Parliament announced the death of King Harald V.
King Harald V of Norway has died, the Norwegian royal household, the country's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and the Norwegian Parliament reported on Friday, August 28, writes UNN.
Details
"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of His Majesty King Harald today. King Harald died peacefully at the National Hospital on Friday, August 28, at 6:35 a.m.," the Norwegian royal household reported.
He was 89 years old.
"The entire nation is in mourning. It was with deep sorrow that I received the news of the death of His Majesty King Harald V," Støre wrote on Facebook.
"The Storting received the news of the death of His Majesty King Harald V with sorrow," the country's Parliament said in a statement on X.
We remind you
Earlier, it was reported that the King of Norway was in very serious condition.
King Harald of Norway is in "very serious" condition, with his family by his side27.08.26, 16:40 • 11040 views