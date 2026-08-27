King Harald of Norway is in "very serious" condition, with his family by his side

King Harald of Norway was in hospital on Thursday in a "very serious" condition, the royal court said, and members of his family gathered at his bedside, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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Hundreds of people gathered outside the Royal Palace in central Oslo, with many laying flowers as they waited for further news about the health of the 89-year-old king.

Europe’s oldest currently reigning monarch and Norway’s ceremonial head of state since 1991, Harald was hospitalized on August 17. The palace said he was being treated for a bacterial infection in his bloodstream.

King Harald of Norway hospitalized due to complications following treatment

Crown Prince Haakon and Harald’s wife, Queen Sonja, canceled all scheduled engagements, according to a palace statement.

Members of Harald’s family, including the crown prince and the queen, were seen by reporters arriving at Oslo University Hospital, where the king is being treated.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre canceled a trip to Germany because of the king’s health.

"The whole nation is with us, and we extend our warmest sympathy to the king and the rest of the royal family," his statement said.

Norwegian Parliament Speaker Masud Gharahkhani cut short an official visit to Iceland and was heading back to Norway. The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee said its members would return home from South Korea.

The health of the King of Norway deteriorated during his hospital stay