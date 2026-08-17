King Harald of Norway hospitalized due to complications following treatment

King Harald of Norway was hospitalized on Monday after a medical examination, the Norwegian Royal Palace said, Yle writes, according to UNN.

Details

The Royal Palace said that in recent weeks the 89-year-old monarch had been treated with cortisone for a blood disorder — hemolytic anemia.

According to the palace, the treatment led to a buildup of fluid in the body, which required the king to receive hospital treatment.

Harald has been on sick leave for two weeks. During this period, his duties as regent have been carried out by the crown prince.

The eldest daughter of the King of Thailand has died after nearly four years in a coma