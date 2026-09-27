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Explosions and a drone attack reported in a number of cities in Russia and the occupied territories – "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

"ATESH" reported explosions, air defense operations, and drones in regions of Russia and the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk. There is no information about the consequences.

Explosions and a drone attack reported in a number of cities in Russia and the occupied territories – "ATESH"
Illustrative photo

On the evening of September 26 and during the night of September 27, explosions, air defense activity, and drone flights were reported in a number of regions of Russia, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by the partisan movement "ATESH," UNN reports.

Details

According to the movement's agents, a series of loud explosions and air defense launches were observed in Adler and Sochi. Two explosions were also reported in the area of Taganrog, while air defense was allegedly actively operating in Rostov-on-Don and the village of Arkhangelskaya in Krasnodar Krai.

In the Belaya Kalitva district of Rostov Oblast, "ATESH" agents reported drones flying overhead.

Explosions reported in Krasnodar, Donetsk, and Luhansk

After midnight, "ATESH" reported air defense activity in the Kirovskyi district of temporarily occupied Donetsk.

At around 1:42 a.m., the movement's agents reported several powerful explosions near Krasnodar airport. Ten minutes later, reports emerged of explosions in temporarily occupied Luhansk and a "swarm of UAVs" over the city.

There is currently no information about possible strikes, destruction, or casualties. There is also no independent confirmation of all the reports by "ATESH."

Ukraine used combat robots against the Russian army in Donbas for the first time26.09.26, 23:16 • 15151 view

Stepan Haftko

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