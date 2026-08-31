The funeral of King Harald V of Norway will take place on September 9

The funeral of King Harald V of Norway, who died on August 28 at the age of 89, will take place on September 9 in Oslo. The Royal Palace of Norway announced this, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

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The ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Oslo Cathedral.

Harald V died on August 28. The monarch's health had deteriorated in recent years, which led to him receiving hospital treatment repeatedly.

Norwegians gathered to bid farewell to King Harald V

After the announcement of Harald V's death, people began gathering near the Royal Palace in Oslo. They are leaving flowers and other signs of remembrance at an improvised memorial.

Harald V became King of Norway in 1991 after the death of his father, Olav V, and remained on the throne for more than 35 years. Before ascending to the throne, he also represented Norway in sailing at three Olympic Games.

Norway's new King Haakon VIII delivered his first speech after his father's death