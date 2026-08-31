The funeral of King Harald V of Norway will take place on September 9

$44.5451.86
ukenru
09:36 PM • 3730 views
Mourning wreaths appeared near defense companies in Lithuania and the Czech Republic – Russian intelligence services suspected of provocationPhoto
09:15 PM • 4662 views
In Germany, Wagenknecht’s party wants to join forces with the AfD to oppose aid to Ukraine
August 30, 12:11 PM • 26363 views
Russia intensifies its "gray zone" war against Europe - WSJ
August 30, 10:49 AM • 33930 views
Russia must feel that the war is returning to where it came from - Zelenskyy on "long-range sanctions"Video
Exclusive
August 30, 08:01 AM • 33334 views
The beginning of September may be tense: astrologer names key dates for Ukraine
August 30, 07:01 AM • 31001 views
Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to attack airfields and oil refineries in Russia
August 30, 04:44 AM • 35519 views
CIA Director proposed a meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and putin to end the war – Axios
August 30, 03:46 AM • 29063 views
"If Ukraine loses, we will lose too": Finland's president stressed the importance of supporting Kyiv
August 30, 02:16 AM • 26243 views
Putin compared the war against Ukraine to orcas attacking polar bears
August 30, 12:14 AM • 21484 views
At least 3 people were injured in Kyiv following the overnight attack; strikes were recorded in several districtsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1.2m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
A ferry capsized off Cyprus — 159 of the 267 people on board were rescuedAugust 30, 01:27 PM • 6604 views
In Germany, a 15-year-old Ukrainian is suspected of killing his father: detailsAugust 30, 01:41 PM • 7824 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv on August 30 — Danone denies damage to its officeAugust 30, 02:01 PM • 8956 views
The remains of 55 Polish victims of the 1943 tragedy were reburied in VolynAugust 30, 03:02 PM • 3828 views
The Kremlin named a condition for a meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin and Trump05:14 PM • 5882 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 102298 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 103153 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 83431 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 81906 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 79542 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Kim Jong Un
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhoto10:06 PM • 1172 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 34785 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 34142 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 52438 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 51721 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Bild
9K720 Iskander
Forbes
Technology

The funeral of King Harald V of Norway will take place on September 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Harald V died on August 28 at the age of 89 after a prolonged deterioration in his health. The ceremony will take place on September 9 at 1:00 p.m.

The funeral of King Harald V of Norway will take place on September 9

The funeral of King Harald V of Norway, who died on August 28 at the age of 89, will take place on September 9 in Oslo. The Royal Palace of Norway announced this, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Oslo Cathedral.

Harald V died on August 28. The monarch's health had deteriorated in recent years, which led to him receiving hospital treatment repeatedly.

Norwegians gathered to bid farewell to King Harald V29.08.26, 15:12 • 5520 views

After the announcement of Harald V's death, people began gathering near the Royal Palace in Oslo. They are leaving flowers and other signs of remembrance at an improvised memorial.

Harald V became King of Norway in 1991 after the death of his father, Olav V, and remained on the throne for more than 35 years. Before ascending to the throne, he also represented Norway in sailing at three Olympic Games.

Norway's new King Haakon VIII delivered his first speech after his father's death29.08.26, 23:03 • 9590 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Oslo
Norway