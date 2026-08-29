Norwegians gathered to bid farewell to King Harald V

$44.540.0351.86
ukenru
11:00 AM • 15059 views
About four dozen trains are still behind schedule, but delays en route are decreasing
09:24 AM • 26086 views
Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified: 56 Ukrainians are being searched for in Nepal after the floods
08:59 AM • 21643 views
"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a videoVideo
08:32 AM • 16720 views
Russian strike followed by detonation in Kyiv region claimed lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured - RMA
August 29, 01:55 AM • 41475 views
The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations
August 29, 12:38 AM • 40309 views
After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express
August 28, 11:54 PM • 23429 views
Trump announced the "largest oil deal in history" between the United States and VenezuelaPhoto
August 28, 11:27 PM • 20505 views
As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military AdministrationVideo
August 28, 08:21 PM • 25022 views
"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region
August 28, 05:06 PM • 37695 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3m/s
42%
754mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, bus routes No. 36Tr and No. 37 may be rerouted due to the consequences of the attackAugust 29, 04:10 AM • 8852 views
Tusk on the war in Ukraine: "The coming months will be critical"06:43 AM • 10316 views
In Nepal, 64 Ukrainians are now considered missing after the floods - Foreign Ministry07:52 AM • 18112 views
Traffic is being restored on the highway toward Kyiv and Zhytomyr after a Russian attack involving a detonation09:30 AM • 12596 views
Death toll following the Russian strike and subsequent detonation in the Kyiv region risen to 3711:16 AM • 8598 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 60303 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 56189 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 55479 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 54128 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 53546 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Nepal
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 21981 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 21300 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 74698 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 104713 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 100474 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Technology
Mikoyan MiG-29
Su-34

Norwegians gathered to bid farewell to King Harald V

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

King Harald V of Norway died on August 28 at the age of 89. His coffin was placed outside the palace; the date of the funeral has not yet been announced.

Norwegians gathered to bid farewell to King Harald V

Norwegians gathered in front of the royal palace to bid farewell to King Harald V, who died the previous day. Reuters reports this, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, Norwegians gathered in front of the royal palace, where King Harald’s coffin is on display, to bid farewell to him

- the publication writes. 

Later, Norwegians will be able to pay their respects in front of his coffin in the royal chapel.

The coffin will then stand on a catafalque decorated with purple fabric, with a family wreath attached and symbols of the monarchy - the crown, sword, scepter and orb - placed on top until the funeral is held. The date of the funeral has not yet been announced.

Throughout the country, flags were flown at half-mast, while portraits of the late king in ceremonial uniform hung everywhere - from bus stops and metro stations to shops, offices and public buildings.

Recall

King of Norway Harald V died on August 28 at the age of 89. He was in hospital in "very serious" condition and was battling a bacterial infection in his blood.

The 53-year-old Crown Prince Haakon became king of Norway after the death of his father, Harald.

UNN also reported that the leadership of Ukraine expressed condolences to Norway over the death of King Harald V. The relevant statements were made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrii Sybiha.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyNews of the World
Reuters
Norway