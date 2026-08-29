Norwegians gathered to bid farewell to King Harald V

Norwegians gathered in front of the royal palace to bid farewell to King Harald V, who died the previous day. Reuters reports this, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, Norwegians gathered in front of the royal palace, where King Harald’s coffin is on display, to bid farewell to him - the publication writes.

Later, Norwegians will be able to pay their respects in front of his coffin in the royal chapel.

The coffin will then stand on a catafalque decorated with purple fabric, with a family wreath attached and symbols of the monarchy - the crown, sword, scepter and orb - placed on top until the funeral is held. The date of the funeral has not yet been announced.

Throughout the country, flags were flown at half-mast, while portraits of the late king in ceremonial uniform hung everywhere - from bus stops and metro stations to shops, offices and public buildings.

Recall

King of Norway Harald V died on August 28 at the age of 89. He was in hospital in "very serious" condition and was battling a bacterial infection in his blood.

The 53-year-old Crown Prince Haakon became king of Norway after the death of his father, Harald.

UNN also reported that the leadership of Ukraine expressed condolences to Norway over the death of King Harald V. The relevant statements were made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrii Sybiha.