Trump: Son will return money to the Russian businessman who paid for his wedding expenses

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his son will return the money to Russian businessman Umar Kremlev, who paid part of the expenses for his wedding. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the White House chief, after the reports were published, he asked Donald Trump Jr. about it, and his son assured him that he was returning all the money spent to Kremlev.

That was some time ago, and, as far as I have heard, he is paying it back - the U.S. president said.

Context

According to media reports, Russian sports official and head of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev paid part of the expenses for Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding in the Bahamas in May. He allegedly covered the costs of the fireworks and the rental of one of the private islands.

Days ago, Democrats in the U.S. Congress launched an investigation following reports that a Russian oligarch had paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for President Donald Trump's son's wedding celebrations.

Trump himself previously claimed that he knew nothing about his son's close friendship with the Russian businessman.

The U.S. attorney general refused to investigate a Russian oligarch’s financing of Trump’s son’s wedding