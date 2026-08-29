Norway's new King Haakon VIII delivered his first speech after his father's death

Norway's new King Haakon VIII delivered his first speech on August 29 following the death of his father, King Harald V, thanking him for his service to the country and support for the family. Yle reports this, citing SVT and NRK, writes UNN.

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At the beginning of his speech, Haakon thanked everyone for the support the royal family had received following Harald's death. He separately addressed his father.

Dear Dad. Thank you for being such a good father to Marta and me – the king said.

Haakon also recalled Harald's role during difficult periods for Norway, including after the terrorist attack on Utøya island. According to him, his father always remained devoted to his values and duties.

Haakon promised to find his own path as king

The new monarch said that, together with Queen Mette-Marit, he would strive to be closer to citizens and listen to them. At the same time, Haakon acknowledged that his father's death had left him with a major task.

Norwegians gathered to bid farewell to King Harald V

The world has once again become more dangerous and unpredictable than it was for most of King Harald's reign. This also affects us in this country. Now that my father has died, I have a major task ahead of me – Haakon said.

The king also explained his choice of the motto "All for Norway." According to him, it means protecting every resident's ability to live freely, Norway's responsibility to the world, and the readiness to defend the state's freedom and independence.

Haakon became King of Norway on August 28 following the death of Harald V and took the regnal name Haakon VIII. According to NRK, such a speech is a traditional part of the transfer of power to a new monarch.

Norway already has a new king - following his father's death, Haakon automatically ascended the throne