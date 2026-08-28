Norway already has a new king - following his father's death, Haakon automatically ascended the throne

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
08:33 AM • 972 views
The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
07:43 AM • 11448 views
Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injuredPhotoVideo
07:30 AM • 19725 views
Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia
06:20 AM • 21912 views
4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 37228 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 38067 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
04:57 AM • 29402 views
Drones attack Yaroslavl, and a red alert level has been declared in Moscow, Russia Video
04:40 AM • 28626 views
Russians struck "Nova Poshta" in the Kyiv region again while the aftermath of the first strike was being dealt withPhoto
04:23 AM • 23319 views
A massive blackout occurred in the occupied regions of Ukraine after a strike on the power plant in Shchastia
August 28, 01:16 AM • 36989 views
Ukraine may face a shortage of missiles for the new SAMP/T NG systems
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
3.5m/s
48%
757mm
Popular news
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 71534 views
Satellite images helped scientists determine the possible cause of the catastrophic flooding in Nepal and TibetPhotoAugust 27, 11:55 PM • 34993 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 69455 views
"From the bottom of my heart, congratulations": the mayor of Sochi congratulated the parents of a serviceman killed in UkraineVideoAugust 28, 12:38 AM • 25702 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 26733 views
Publications
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 37142 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 38007 views
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
Exclusive
August 27, 03:58 PM • 86102 views
History and Features of Czech CuisineAugust 27, 02:09 PM • 82712 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhotoAugust 27, 01:27 PM • 92313 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Kim Jong Un
Jonas Gahr Støre
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 27154 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 69848 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 71904 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 112857 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 96040 views
Actual
Series
Facebook
Film
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Norway already has a new king - following his father's death, Haakon automatically ascended the throne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Crown Prince Haakon automatically ascended the throne following the death of his father, Harald. His successor is 22-year-old Ingrid Alexandra.

Norway already has a new king - following his father's death, Haakon automatically ascended the throne
Photo: Eskil Wie Furunes / NRK

Crown Prince Haakon became king of Norway on Friday following the death of his father Harald, Reuters reports, citing some facts about the new 53-year-old monarch, writes UNN.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK also notes that "Norway already has a new king. Haakon automatically ascended the throne and became king from the moment of his father's death."

King Harald V of Norway has died28.08.26, 09:46 • 2446 views

Details

The new king was born Haakon Magnus on July 20, 1973, and attended a public primary school, as befits a royal family in an egalitarian Scandinavian country, although his secondary school was private.

He joined the navy before studying political science at the University of California, Berkeley, and later development studies at the London School of Economics.

Haakon developed an early love of music and surfing. He said that if he were not a member of the royal family, he would aspire to become a professional surfer on the world tour.

He met his wife, Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby, at a bar during a music festival in 1999 in the southern Norwegian city of Kristiansand. The fact that she was not from a noble family and was a single mother who had a son from a previous relationship initially caused a media storm. Two decades later, the U.S. Department of Justice released a large volume of correspondence between Mette-Marit and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

At the same time, her first son, Marius Borg Høiby, 29, now Haakon's stepson, went on trial for rape and domestic violence, charges he denied.

In June, Marius Borg Høiby was found guilty on two of the four rape charges and one count of domestic violence and sentenced to four years in prison. Both he and the prosecution appealed the verdict.

Haakon supported his wife throughout all of this. He said he wanted to support his stepson, but issued a statement expressing sympathy for the alleged victims and saying that Høiby should face the justice system like any other citizen.

What will his royal name be

The new king will inform the government of the name he has chosen at an extraordinary Council of State at the beginning of his reign.

He is expected to retain his name, as his father did before him, and thus become King Haakon VIII of Norway. He may also choose another one. Norway's royal family has no surname.

Who is next in line to the throne

Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, is now heir to the throne. She has every chance of becoming Norway's first female head of state since the reign of Queen Margaret I over Norway, Sweden, and Denmark at the turn of the 13th and 14th centuries. Following reforms introduced in 1990, succession to the throne is determined by the oldest child, whether male or female.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
School
Musician
Life imprisonment
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
Reuters
Denmark
Sweden
Norway