$44.470.1051.680.11
ukenru
01:43 PM • 278 views
The European Commission approved Ukraine’s application for €3.2 billion to purchase Patriot missiles
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 4840 views
When is it really worth changing a child’s school, and how can this transition be made without unnecessary stress?
Exclusive
12:04 PM • 13385 views
Clarifications from the Ministry of Finance may help in cases concerning the taxation of aircraft leasing: an expert explained the mechanism
10:15 AM • 13690 views
Zelenskyy named possible locations for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia
10:13 AM • 14110 views
The Russians struck the "We Are Ukraine" and "We Are Ukraine+" TV channels with a Shahed drone; there are casualties.Photo
September 8, 07:39 AM • 23833 views
Six regions of Ukraine are without power due to enemy shelling
September 8, 06:50 AM • 22935 views
Russian forces attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train; 90 passengers were rescuedVideo
September 8, 03:56 AM • 29590 views
Attack on Kyiv: two dead and seven injured
September 7, 11:32 PM • 40062 views
The Kremlin has set a new deadline for capturing Donetsk Oblast — Palisa
September 7, 08:14 PM • 34090 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko has resigned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
2.2m/s
38%
750mm
Popular news
ISW: Russia’s culture of lying harms its ability to wage warSeptember 8, 04:15 AM • 11135 views
Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated nearly 1,500 Russian troops and destroyed 1,592 UAVs — General StaffPhotoSeptember 8, 04:22 AM • 15391 views
The Eiffel Tower was closed due to a strike against discrimination against female workersSeptember 8, 04:46 AM • 7872 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv has risen to 16 following Russia’s overnight attack on September 8Photo08:35 AM • 18702 views
The number of people killed in Kyiv after the Russian night attack has risen10:00 AM • 8312 views
Publications
France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin AwardPhoto01:12 PM • 3400 views
Clarifications from the Ministry of Finance may help in cases concerning the taxation of aircraft leasing: an expert explained the mechanism
Exclusive
12:04 PM • 13385 views
Up to €45 billion in 2026: what conditions Ukraine must meet to receive EU fundingSeptember 7, 06:16 PM • 45789 views
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round scheduleSeptember 7, 01:32 PM • 60559 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10September 7, 01:02 PM • 62157 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Steve Witkoff
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 71970 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 68016 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 75736 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 92613 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 87058 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Social network
Cruise missile
P-800 Oniks

The European Commission approved Ukraine’s application for €3.2 billion to purchase Patriot missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized that the European Commission’s decision is critically important for preparing air defense for the autumn-winter period.

The European Commission approved Ukraine’s application for €3.2 billion to purchase Patriot missiles

The European Commission approved Ukraine’s application to purchase missiles for Patriot air defense systems under the Ukraine Support Loan. This concerns approximately €3.2 billion to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the European Commission’s decision is critically important for preparing air defense for the autumn-winter period.

Patriot missiles are necessary for Ukraine to protect people and critical infrastructure from Russian missile terror, including ballistic missiles 

- the statement reads.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara thanked the European Union for this support and for the swift consideration of Ukraine’s application.

It should be added

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, welcomed the decision by the member states to make an exception for Ukraine, allowing it to purchase critical components for Patriot air defense systems.

The next tranche of €3.2 billion will enable Ukraine to defend its skies more effectively against indiscriminate attacks by Russia. These funds supplement the €8.4 billion already allocated under the Ukraine Support Loan, including for air defense needs. We will continue to work closely together, supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities 

- von der Leyen concluded.

On the eve of "Ramstein," Ukraine handed NATO a list of urgent air defense needs07.09.26, 12:32 • 4098 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Commission
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine