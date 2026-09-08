The European Commission approved Ukraine’s application for €3.2 billion to purchase Patriot missiles

The European Commission approved Ukraine’s application to purchase missiles for Patriot air defense systems under the Ukraine Support Loan. This concerns approximately €3.2 billion to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the European Commission’s decision is critically important for preparing air defense for the autumn-winter period.

Patriot missiles are necessary for Ukraine to protect people and critical infrastructure from Russian missile terror, including ballistic missiles - the statement reads.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara thanked the European Union for this support and for the swift consideration of Ukraine’s application.

It should be added

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, welcomed the decision by the member states to make an exception for Ukraine, allowing it to purchase critical components for Patriot air defense systems.

The next tranche of €3.2 billion will enable Ukraine to defend its skies more effectively against indiscriminate attacks by Russia. These funds supplement the €8.4 billion already allocated under the Ukraine Support Loan, including for air defense needs. We will continue to work closely together, supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities - von der Leyen concluded.

On the eve of "Ramstein," Ukraine handed NATO a list of urgent air defense needs