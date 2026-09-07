On the eve of "Ramstein," Ukraine handed NATO a list of urgent air defense needs

On the eve of the meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Ukraine submitted to NATO a list of urgent needs for air defense and missile defense systems. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense following an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of permanent representatives, UNN writes.

Details

The meeting, convened at Ukraine’s initiative, took place on the eve of the meeting in the "Ramstein" format on September 8. Its central issue will be strengthening Ukraine’s air and missile defenses.

The meeting was chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Serhii Boiev, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration, together with Brigadier General Serhii Sobko, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, presented the Allies with a detailed assessment of current air threats.

The Ukrainian side submitted a list of priority and urgent needs for air defense and missile defense systems.

Following the meeting, Ukraine called on the Allies to quickly provide additional air and missile defense capabilities directly linked to protecting the lives of Ukrainians.

Ukraine also called on its partners to mobilize by the end of the year the resources necessary to fulfill NATO’s declared level of military support for Ukraine amounting to 70 billion euros.

Khmara and Rutte discussed preparations for "Ramstein", with the main focus on air defense and funding for the Defense Forces