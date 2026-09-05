Khmara and Rutte discussed preparations for "Ramstein", with the main focus on air defense and funding for the Defense Forces

$44.7351.94
ukenru
04:42 PM • 7630 views
Up to 180 days — Ukraine has extended settlement periods for agricultural exporters due to attacks by the Russian Federation
September 5, 09:39 AM • 21500 views
"There is no threat to diplomacy": Zelenskyy announced adjustments to the operation concerning Russia's airspace next week
September 5, 08:59 AM • 21085 views
Russia struck Kyiv and Boryspil airports at night for the first time in a long while - ZelenskyyPhoto
September 5, 08:16 AM • 17544 views
After prolonged blackout: IAEA announced ceasefire to repair line to occupied Zaporizhzhia NPPPhoto
September 5, 07:33 AM • 18677 views
Kremlin does not expect breakthrough from new talks with the United States - Bloomberg
September 5, 07:18 AM • 17290 views
Ukrainians are increasingly leaving Poland and moving to the Czech Republic
September 5, 05:59 AM • 15402 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones - how many were shot down and where there were hitsPhotoVideo
September 5, 04:26 AM • 18142 views
Russians struck Kamianske – 4 people were killed and 5 others injured
September 5, 02:57 AM • 18531 views
The FSB claimed that an assassination attempt on Metropolitan Tikhon was being prepared, allegedly on orders from the Ukrainian special services
September 5, 01:54 AM • 17313 views
Budanov said that he regularly communicated with Prigozhin almost until the Wagner mutiny
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2.7m/s
55%
747mm
Popular news
Defense Forces struck Russian radar, electronic warfare system, and MESH-network repeaterSeptember 5, 08:29 AM • 6842 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner have arrived in moscow - Russian mediaSeptember 5, 08:45 AM • 9982 views
Putin refused to make concessions regarding Ukraine after the CIA chief's visit - WPSeptember 5, 09:48 AM • 9522 views
Putin instructed that Kyiv not be struck for three days - PeskovSeptember 5, 11:58 AM • 4544 views
The enemy continues to attack Ukraine with drones: explosions were heard in four regions, with reports of strikes on "Nova Poshta"01:50 PM • 10552 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 53454 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 62698 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 53769 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 48651 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 56852 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 21385 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 20427 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 32590 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 51744 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 47942 views
Actual
Technology
The Times
The New York Times
Heating
Social network

Khmara and Rutte discussed preparations for "Ramstein", with the main focus on air defense and funding for the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara discussed preparations for «Ramstein» with Mark Rutte. The parties focused on air defense and funding for the Defense Forces.

Khmara and Rutte discussed preparations for "Ramstein", with the main focus on air defense and funding for the Defense Forces

Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The main focus was preparing for an effective meeting in the "Ramstein" format, which will take place in the coming days, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Khmara and Rutte discussed Ukraine's immediate needs. First and foremost, the provision of air defense systems and additional funding for the Defense Forces. The Defense Minister emphasized that it was important to ensure consolidated support from partners in these areas.

Khmara thanked NATO and Secretary General Rutte personally for their effective assistance to Ukraine. In particular, he thanked them for the PURL program, which helps ensure the delivery of critically important weapons.

Ukraine is counting on the continued unity of its partners and swift decisions necessary to protect lives and strengthen the front, the Ministry of Defense summarized.

This insane Russian war must be stopped — Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine’s defense needs with Rutte and Stubb04.09.26, 21:12 • 5624 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Ukraine