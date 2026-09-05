Khmara and Rutte discussed preparations for "Ramstein", with the main focus on air defense and funding for the Defense Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara discussed preparations for «Ramstein» with Mark Rutte. The parties focused on air defense and funding for the Defense Forces.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The main focus was preparing for an effective meeting in the "Ramstein" format, which will take place in the coming days, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.
Details
Khmara and Rutte discussed Ukraine's immediate needs. First and foremost, the provision of air defense systems and additional funding for the Defense Forces. The Defense Minister emphasized that it was important to ensure consolidated support from partners in these areas.
Khmara thanked NATO and Secretary General Rutte personally for their effective assistance to Ukraine. In particular, he thanked them for the PURL program, which helps ensure the delivery of critically important weapons.
Ukraine is counting on the continued unity of its partners and swift decisions necessary to protect lives and strengthen the front, the Ministry of Defense summarized.
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