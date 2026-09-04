This insane Russian war must be stopped — Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine’s defense needs with Rutte and Stubb

$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
04:48 PM • 15294 views
Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday - Zelenskyy
01:16 PM • 29173 views
A Russian drone struck the SBU building in central Kyiv; it was directed at the head's office — Zelenskyy
September 4, 12:35 PM • 28113 views
Budanov does not expect conditions for a ceasefire to emerge before spring, but announced U.S.-mediated talks — NYT
Exclusive
September 4, 12:14 PM • 25687 views
Ukraine and Poland are considering the possibility of hosting one of the upcoming World Cups — what the Ministry of Sport saysPhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 38674 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 36428 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 32135 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
September 4, 09:47 AM • 17206 views
"Witkoff gets scared": the first trip by Trump's envoys to Kyiv is in question, discussions are ongoing - reports
September 4, 06:45 AM • 24279 views
2000 hryvnias in circulation from today — what are the features, and will inflation rise?PhotoVideo
September 4, 04:30 AM • 32226 views
Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injuredPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's envoys are expected in Moscow first, and then in Kyiv - dates revealedSeptember 4, 09:11 AM • 33046 views
Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026VideoSeptember 4, 10:00 AM • 36183 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 39768 views
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhoto02:28 PM • 24118 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideo04:24 PM • 14653 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhoto02:28 PM • 24172 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 38674 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 36428 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 32135 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 39819 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideo04:24 PM • 14701 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 42167 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 38782 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 38034 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 56001 views
Actual
Film
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Instagram
Series

This insane Russian war must be stopped — Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine’s defense needs with Rutte and Stubb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

Zelenskyy discussed defense needs and the PURL program with Rutte. With the President of Finland, he coordinated further steps to support Ukraine.

This insane Russian war must be stopped — Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine’s defense needs with Rutte and Stubb

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone conversations with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and President of Finland Alexander Stubb. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Rutte informed him about his communication regarding replenishing the PURL programme and the missiles Ukraine needs for "Patriot" systems, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state provided an update on the situation regarding Russian strikes, Ukraine's defence needs, and preparations for meetings with representatives of the President of the United States of America. 

The US called on Ukraine and russia to suspend strikes during Witkoff’s and Kushner’s visits to moscow and Kyiv — media reports04.09.26, 20:22 • 4786 views

"Mark and I see the need for progress in diplomacy in the same way, and the meetings these days may be useful," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following his conversation with the NATO Secretary General.

The President expressed gratitude that the partners understand Ukraine's need to cover the defence funding shortfall and are working on it. 

Mark Rutte provided an update on his communication regarding replenishing the PURL programme and the missiles Ukraine needs for "Patriot" systems.

The head of state thanked the President of Finland for keeping Ukraine at the centre of attention and for joint efforts to ensure the security of both countries and peoples. 

"We must do everything possible to stop this insane Russian war and guarantee a normal life. We are working together," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised following his conversation with the President of Finland. 

Alexander Stubb assured him of Finland's unwavering support for Ukraine and the peace process. The leaders coordinated their next steps.

NATO and the EU are pressuring Spain and Greece over Patriot missiles for Ukraine - Bloomberg01.09.26, 11:41 • 8302 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
Alexander Stubb
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine