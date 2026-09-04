This insane Russian war must be stopped — Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine’s defense needs with Rutte and Stubb

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone conversations with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and President of Finland Alexander Stubb. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Rutte informed him about his communication regarding replenishing the PURL programme and the missiles Ukraine needs for "Patriot" systems, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state provided an update on the situation regarding Russian strikes, Ukraine's defence needs, and preparations for meetings with representatives of the President of the United States of America.

The US called on Ukraine and russia to suspend strikes during Witkoff’s and Kushner’s visits to moscow and Kyiv — media reports

"Mark and I see the need for progress in diplomacy in the same way, and the meetings these days may be useful," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following his conversation with the NATO Secretary General.

The President expressed gratitude that the partners understand Ukraine's need to cover the defence funding shortfall and are working on it.

Mark Rutte provided an update on his communication regarding replenishing the PURL programme and the missiles Ukraine needs for "Patriot" systems.

The head of state thanked the President of Finland for keeping Ukraine at the centre of attention and for joint efforts to ensure the security of both countries and peoples.

"We must do everything possible to stop this insane Russian war and guarantee a normal life. We are working together," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised following his conversation with the President of Finland.

Alexander Stubb assured him of Finland's unwavering support for Ukraine and the peace process. The leaders coordinated their next steps.

NATO and the EU are pressuring Spain and Greece over Patriot missiles for Ukraine - Bloomberg