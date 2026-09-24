"Expert with a stone" and "a wonderful meeting" — Trump shared his first impressions after meeting Xi at the White House

Trump sees Xi off after their meeting at the White House Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump, while seeing off the Chinese leader, repeatedly said: "We had a great meeting," UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

Trump also noted that Xi is an "expert in stone, among other things, and loves high-quality granite"; this topic is especially relevant to him now as he begins a series of construction projects.

Xi has already left the White House and said goodbye to Trump, waving his hand.

At the end of the meeting, Donald Trump could be seen seeing the Chinese leader off to the motorcade near the residence.

The U.S. president was seen giving a thumbs-up as Xi's car drove away.

Before returning to the White House, the U.S. leader again told reporters: "Great meeting" and "Thank you."

Later that evening, the leaders will meet again for a state dinner.

Much fanfare, but restrained expectations — media coverage of the Trump–Xi meeting at the White House