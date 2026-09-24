Much fanfare, but restrained expectations — media coverage of the Trump–Xi meeting at the White House

Trump receives Xi at the White House. Photo: AP

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House. The lavish state summit is expected to have more symbolic significance than practical substance, as both leaders seek to demonstrate the stability of their relationship despite a number of difficult issues, such as artificial intelligence, trade, Taiwan and the situation surrounding Iran, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The Taiwan issue — probably the most difficult of them all — was raised during the bilateral meeting. Shortly after the talks ended, China's official news agency Xinhua reported that Xi urged the United States to oppose “Taiwan independence.” The White House did not immediately release its own account of the conversation.

Xi Jinping was expected to press this week for an end to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. After visiting China in May, Trump said he had suspended the implementation of a weapons package for Taiwan worth about $14 billion, calling it “a very good bargaining chip.”

The move sparked concern among some U.S. allies in Asia and even among Trump's fellow Republicans: they fear that the president may be tempted to weaken Washington's support for Taipei in exchange for economic benefits in relations with China. China has long asserted its territorial claims over Taiwan — a democratically governed island that relies on U.S. support to counter threats from Beijing. Despite supporting Taiwan, the United States has traditionally avoided taking an official position on the island's independence.

Trump, together with his wife, welcomed Xi's motorcade near the White House and immediately declared a "great friendship"

Earlier that day at the White House, Trump emphasized his “really wonderful friendship” with Xi and noted that the two countries had made significant progress in their trade relations since his trip to China in May.

“During this visit, we will also discuss pressing issues of security, technology and ‘superintelligence,’” Trump said, using his own term for artificial intelligence. — “The decisions we make in these areas today could contribute to peace and prosperity for many decades to come.”

Speaking after Trump, Xi said that competition between the United States and China should be “healthy.” He said American companies were welcome in China and expressed hope that “Chinese companies here in the United States will be treated fairly.”

The United States and China must "adhere to the line of no conflict" — Xi

Xi also noted that the armed forces of both countries should maintain regular dialogue to improve mechanisms for preventing crises.

“The Thucydides Trap can be overcome,” he said, referring to a theory that there is a risk of rivalry between a rising power and an established global power escalating into open conflict. This summit — Xi's first visit to Washington in more than ten years — was the second meeting this year between the leaders of the world's two largest economies.

For Trump, who enjoys ceremonies and values ties with influential leaders, the visit is not only an opportunity for high-level diplomacy but also a matter of national prestige. The U.S. president sought to reciprocate the lavish reception he received in China in May.

However, no U.S. television network broadcast Trump's and Xi's remarks live; the broadcasters jointly refused to provide video footage in protest against the White House's ban on CNN, MSNBC and Politico representatives participating in events.

On Wednesday evening, Trump met Xi on the airfield, where a red carpet had been laid out. According to C-SPAN, which tracks events involving the president, this was the first time a U.S. president had personally greeted a foreign leader at Andrews Air Force Base since Barack Obama welcomed Pope Francis in 2015.

On Thursday, after the speeches, the leaders watched a military ceremony and an air force flyover in the Rose Garden; Chinese flags flew alongside U.S. flags on the roof of the Oval Office. This was followed by a scheduled bilateral meeting.

The publication notes that Trump’s warm attitude toward Xi could complicate his campaign rhetoric ahead of the November midterm elections to Congress, during which Republicans risk losing their slim majority, while voters are increasingly concerned about inflation and the war with Iran.

For many months, the president has called Democrats “communists,” attempting to portray them as radicals, but on Thursday he welcomed Xi—the head of the Communist Party of China—as a close personal friend.