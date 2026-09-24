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The United States and China must "adhere to the line of no conflict" — Xi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1238 views

The Chinese leader said that the United States and China should avoid confrontation and benefit from cooperation. He called on the militaries to maintain open dialogue.

The United States and China must "adhere to the line of no conflict" — Xi
Xi Jinping Photo: Reuters

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that the United States and China should "adhere to the principle of no conflict" and "live in harmony on this planet that we both call home," UNN reports, citing Sky News.

The Chinese leader noted that both countries "benefit from cooperation and lose in the event of conflict."

China will send the United States two pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, "as a sign of friendship."24.09.26, 18:47 • 1644 views

"China and the United States should adhere to the principle of no conflict and avoid confrontation," he said.

Xi stressed that relations between the countries should not turn into a "struggle in which there is a winner and a loser."

He also added that the armed forces of both countries should maintain open dialogue.

Trump, together with his wife, welcomed Xi's motorcade near the White House and immediately declared a "great friendship"24.09.26, 18:01 • 10674 views

Antonina Tumanova

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