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China will send the United States two pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, "as a sign of friendship."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1642 views

China will send pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang to the Atlanta Zoo as a sign of friendship with the United States. This is part of "panda diplomacy."

China will send the United States two pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, "as a sign of friendship."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping announced during his speech at the White House that, as a sign of friendship between the two countries, two pandas would be sent to the United States, reports UNN, citing Sky News.

According to Xi, in the coming days the pandas—Ping Ping and Fu Shuang—will arrive at the Atlanta Zoo to "meet the American people."

We would add

The publication notes that "panda diplomacy" is a Chinese practice of sending giant pandas to other countries as a tool of diplomacy and soft power to foster goodwill.

Trump, together with his wife, welcomed Xi's motorcade near the White House and immediately declared a "great friendship"24.09.26, 18:01 • 10639 views

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