The Eiffel Tower was closed due to a strike against discrimination against female workers

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower was closed for the entire day on September 7 due to a staff strike after female employees were removed from their workstations during a private visit by a Hindu delegation. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that around one hundred representatives of the Hindu spiritual organization Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha made a private visit to the second floor of the Eiffel Tower. The delegation was in France ahead of the opening of the organization’s first major temple in Bussy-Saint-Georges near Paris.

Before going upstairs, the delegation’s representatives asked the Eiffel Tower operating company (SETE) to organize a visit for their spiritual leader, "restricting his interaction with women." The management agreed to this. Some women were asked to leave their workstations and move to separate rooms; in certain areas, they were replaced by men. Female employees were also prohibited from passing through certain zones - the article states.

It is indicated that, in protest, the staff went on strike on Monday, as a result of which the Eiffel Tower remained closed to visitors throughout the entire day.

SETE acknowledged that such conditions "should not have been accepted," as they contradict the company’s values, the principles of equality between women and men, and neutrality.

Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire called the employees’ outrage justified and ordered an investigation to be conducted as soon as possible.

"It is unacceptable for such incidents to occur. These are not my values, nor are they the values that the Eiffel Tower should embody," he said.

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