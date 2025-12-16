$42.250.05
Brigitte Macron apologizes for offensive words towards feminists, but emphasizes the right to private statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

French President's wife Brigitte Macron has apologized for calling feminists "sales connes" in a private conversation. She stated that her remarks were made in a private context and she would not have used such words publicly.

Brigitte Macron apologizes for offensive words towards feminists, but emphasizes the right to private statements

Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, has apologized for being caught on camera calling feminist activists "sales connes" — which roughly translates to "stupid bitches" — but at the same time stated that she has the right to express herself off-camera. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with the online publication Brut, Macron emphasized that her remarks were made in a private context — she was attending a show by comedian Ari Abittan, who had previously been accused of rape, but the case was closed — and that she would not have used such words publicly.

"I am sorry if I offended women victims [of sexual violence]. Then she added: "I am the wife of the president, but I am also myself, and in a private context I can allow myself to express myself freely, even if it is not entirely appropriate... people have the right to speak and think freely," Macron said.

Addition

In a video that was published by the glossy magazine Public, but later deleted, Macron addresses comedian Abittan before his performance, asking how he feels, to which he replies that he is "scared," probably due to the possibility of protesters interrupting his show.

To this, the French first lady replied: "If there are stupid bitches, we will kick them out."

A small group of activists in cardboard masks with Abittan's face tried to interrupt the show in Paris, shouting "Abittan is a rapist," and security pushed them away, a video from the French publication Le Média showed.

Brigitte Macron suffers from fakes about her gender: daughter told in court about the consequences of the hate campaign28.10.25, 21:24 • 10212 views

Macron's words caused outrage among French politicians, feminist organizations, and celebrities in the film industry. The hashtag #JeSuisUneSaleConne (#IAmADumbBitch), launched in support of the protesters, was spread by several well-known figures, including actress Judith Godrèche, who actively opposes sexual violence in the film industry, and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard.

Abittan is on his first tour after investigative judges decided not to charge him with a criminal offense following a rape accusation. Although the victim suffered post-traumatic stress, justice officials said they could not establish sufficient grounds to determine that the sexual contact was forced. Abittan denies guilt and claims the act was consensual.

In France, ten people are on trial over online posts claiming Brigitte Macron is a man27.10.25, 17:38 • 4180 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Film
Emmanuel Macron
Brigitte Macron
Paris