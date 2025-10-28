Brigitte Macron suffers from fakes about her gender: daughter told in court about the consequences of the hate campaign

False claims on the internet that the First Lady of France was allegedly born a man have seriously affected her life, said Brigitte Macron's daughter, lawyer Tiphaine Auzière, in a Paris court. She testified in a case against 10 people accused of harassing the president's wife by creating or spreading these publications on social media. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to Auzière, the disinformation campaign deprived her mother of peace and confidence in her daily life.

She thinks every day about how she stands, how she moves, what clothes she chooses — said the daughter, adding that this fake has become a constant source of psychological pressure.

Prosecutors note that false posts, which have been circulating on social media since 2020, have gone viral and become a tool for political attacks on the Macrons. The court must determine whether the defendants' actions were part of an organized harassment campaign aimed at discrediting the First Lady.

