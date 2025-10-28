$42.070.07
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
04:50 PM • 31168 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
October 28, 02:36 PM • 25476 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 30635 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
October 28, 09:42 AM • 55366 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
October 28, 09:30 AM • 34834 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25967 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21612 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16825 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 53558 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Publications
Exclusives
Brigitte Macron suffers from fakes about her gender: daughter told in court about the consequences of the hate campaign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1402 views

Brigitte Macron's daughter, Tiphaine Auzière, testified in court about the impact of fakes about her mother's gender. The disinformation campaign deprived the first lady of peace and confidence, turning into a source of psychological pressure.

Brigitte Macron suffers from fakes about her gender: daughter told in court about the consequences of the hate campaign

False claims on the internet that the First Lady of France was allegedly born a man have seriously affected her life, said Brigitte Macron's daughter, lawyer Tiphaine Auzière, in a Paris court. She testified in a case against 10 people accused of harassing the president's wife by creating or spreading these publications on social media. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to Auzière, the disinformation campaign deprived her mother of peace and confidence in her daily life.

She thinks every day about how she stands, how she moves, what clothes she chooses

— said the daughter, adding that this fake has become a constant source of psychological pressure.

Prosecutors note that false posts, which have been circulating on social media since 2020, have gone viral and become a tool for political attacks on the Macrons. The court must determine whether the defendants' actions were part of an organized harassment campaign aimed at discrediting the First Lady.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Social network
The Guardian
Brigitte Macron
Paris
France