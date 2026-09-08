The Russians struck the "We Are Ukraine" and "We Are Ukraine+" TV channels with a Shahed drone; there are casualties.

During the daytime on September 8, during the attack on Kyiv, the Russians destroyed the premises of the TV channels "We Are Ukraine" and "We Are Ukraine+"; there were casualties as a result of the shelling. This is reported on the TV channel's website, UNN writes.

Details

At the time of the attack, the "We Are Ukraine" TV channel was broadcasting live as part of the national telethon "United News."

Rescuers and medics are working at the site of the Russian strike. The TV channel's employees reported three injured people, who are being provided with the necessary assistance.

The attack occurred during the day after a massive nighttime shelling of Kyiv. Information about the consequences of the strike is being clarified.

This is not the first Russian strike to damage the TV channel's premises. On the night of August 20, the "We Are Ukraine" office was damaged during a massive attack on Kyiv. At that time, the building's windows were blown out, the newsroom sustained significant damage, and part of the ceiling in the corridors was brought down by the blast wave - the statement said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack "a new chapter in Russian degradation" and emphasized the need for an international response to strikes on Ukrainian media.

Today, Russia struck the media and journalists. A strike drone attacked the building of the "We Are Ukraine" TV channel of the "United News" telethon. In the middle of the day. Precisely when the journalists were on air. The building was partially destroyed. All the necessary services are working at the site - the President said.

He noted that SESU personnel had already extinguished the fire. As of now, five injured people are known to have been reported. Unfortunately, the number may still increase.

Shaheds" against the media—this is a new chapter in Russian degradation, and there must certainly be a response from Europe and the world to this. No strike against Ukraine and Ukrainians—against life—can be left unpunished. Russia must be stopped, and this is possible only through joint efforts - Zelenskyy said.

Recall

As a result of the nighttime attack, on September 8, two people were killed and 16 injured in Kyiv; more than 50 sites were damaged. Rescue operations are ongoing at seven locations.