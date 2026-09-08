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Zelenskyy: Meetings on the supply of interceptors and the Freyja anti-ballistic system will take place today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The President announced new talks on the Freyja anti-ballistic system following the Russian night attack.

Zelenskyy: Meetings on the supply of interceptors and the Freyja anti-ballistic system will take place today

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated after Russia’s overnight attack that Ukraine continues working with international partners to strengthen its missile defense, in particular on supplying interceptors and launching the Freyja antiballistic system, UNN reports.

According to him, during the overnight attack, the Russians used ballistic and cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, and jet-powered “Shaheds.” Ukrainian forces shot down a total of 175 aerial targets overnight, but, unfortunately, not all of them. 

Despite very good results against cruise missiles, ballistic missiles are particularly difficult, and every day we prove to our partners our need for interceptors. We have already discussed this with the Americans and Europeans, and there will be more meetings, including today, with representatives of states and companies that can help with supplies and with our Freyja antiballistic system. I thank all the partners who consider helping Ukraine with air defense a priority. This directly means saving people’s lives

- the President emphasized.

According to him, in Kyiv and the region, as well as in many other regions, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike have been ongoing since the night. 

There is significant damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure in the capital. As of now, ten people are known to have been injured. Medical assistance is being provided to everyone who needs it. Emergency Service workers managed to rescue thirteen people. Unfortunately, two people were killed. My condolences to their relatives and loved ones

- the President reported.

In addition, the enemy struck critical infrastructure in the Kyiv region. 

In Odesa region, it struck an ordinary market. Two people were injured in Kharkiv. An apartment building was damaged. In the morning, a locomotive of the Kyiv–Sumy train was attacked at a railway station in Sumy region. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The evacuation of people is ongoing. Zaporizhzhia and the Dnipro region were also attacked

- Zelenskyy added.

Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles07.09.26, 15:38 • 46674 views

What is Freyja

Freyja is a Ukraine-initiated project for a joint European antiballistic system, the first track of the Antiballistic Coalition, which includes 10 states and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As UNN reported, Fire Point’s General and Technical Director Iryna Terekh said that development had reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem—radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel, and a command center—and that tests are being conducted up to twice a week. The system’s first interception of a ballistic target is scheduled for 2027.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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