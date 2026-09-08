Attack on Kyiv: two dead and seven injured

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, September 8, two people were killed. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that, as of 06:30, 7 injured people are known.

Unfortunately, there is also information about 2 people killed as a result of the enemy attack - the statement reads.

The KCMA also reported that a warehouse building caught fire in the Podilskyi district. An air raid alert has now been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of UAVs.

We remind you

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, September 8, a fire broke out in the territory of an educational institution in the Holosiivskyi district. People were trapped in a residential building.

Kyiv attacked with missiles: a residential building and a car were damaged