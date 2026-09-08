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Attack on Kyiv: two dead and seven injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on the night of September 8, two people were killed and seven injured. A warehouse is on fire in the Podilskyi district.

Attack on Kyiv: two dead and seven injured

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, September 8, two people were killed. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that, as of 06:30, 7 injured people are known.

Unfortunately, there is also information about 2 people killed as a result of the enemy attack

- the statement reads.

The KCMA also reported that a warehouse building caught fire in the Podilskyi district. An air raid alert has now been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of UAVs.

We remind you

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, September 8, a fire broke out in the territory of an educational institution in the Holosiivskyi district. People were trapped in a residential building.

Kyiv attacked with missiles: a residential building and a car were damaged08.09.26, 03:59 • 3282 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Podilskyi District (Kyiv)
Holosiivskyi district
Kyiv