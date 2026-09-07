Koretskyi convened an urgent meeting due to the transport collapse in Kyiv and demands that the proper operation of the metro be ensured

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed the capital’s authorities to ensure the proper operation of the metro in accordance with the decisions adopted amid the transport collapse. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN reports.

I held an urgent meeting with government officials and representatives of the capital’s authorities due to the transport collapse in Kyiv. I instructed them to immediately ensure the proper operation of the metro in accordance with the decisions adopted by the Government so that people could get home normally. There are absolutely no grounds for delaying this, nor can there be any - Koretskyi wrote.

He added that traffic jams on the roads, queues, and crowds at public transport stops do not contribute to safety or comfort.

Decisions must be implemented. They must be implemented quickly and with consideration for the current situation in the city. I expect an оперативе response from the city authorities. The safety and comfort of the people are our common and unconditional priority - Koretskyi added.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, the curfew will be shortened starting September 10. It will last from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Public transport will operate for an additional hour, while the schedules of restaurants, entertainment venues, and shopping malls will not change.

The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10