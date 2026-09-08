A drone attack on the Kyiv region caused fires at industrial facilities and a logistics complex

Late in the evening of September 7, Russians launched a drone attack on the Boryspil and Fastiv districts of Kyiv region. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that fires broke out at industrial enterprises in the Boryspil district. At one of them, the blaze destroyed seven trucks.

The enemy also attacked the building of one of the logistics complexes twice. Rescuers promptly arrived at the scenes and extinguished the fires. All fires have now been extinguished - the statement says.

We remind you

On September 5, two people were killed in the Bucha district of Kyiv region as a result of enemy attacks. Twenty-eight facilities in five districts of the region were damaged.

A warehouse containing medicines is on fire in the Kyiv region following a Russian attack, Koretskyi says