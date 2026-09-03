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A warehouse containing medicines is on fire in the Kyiv region following a Russian attack, Koretskyi says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1572 views

Russian strikes damaged homes, warehouses, municipal and energy infrastructure in 13 regions. People were injured in Odesa, including children.

A warehouse containing medicines is on fire in the Kyiv region following a Russian attack, Koretskyi says

The aftermath of the ongoing Russian attacks is being dealt with across Ukraine. Thirteen regions came under attack, while in the Kyiv region rescuers are extinguishing a fire at a warehouse storing medicines. This was reported by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to UNN.

Details

The aftermath of an almost uninterrupted Russian attack is being dealt with across the country

- the Prime Minister said.

In particular, according to him, 13 regions came under Russian strikes: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kherson, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Ternopil and Kirovohrad.

The attack caused damage to residential buildings, warehouses, municipal and energy infrastructure.

In the Kyiv region, rescuers are battling a fire at a warehouse storing medicines. In Odesa, a multi-story building was damaged—from the 10th to the 17th floor. There are casualties, including children. Medical workers are providing the necessary assistance

- Serhii Koretskyi emphasized.

The attack is still ongoing, and there is a threat of repeated strikes in a number of regions.

I thank the rescuers, medics, police officers and everyone who is currently working at the sites

- the Prime Minister emphasized.

It should be recalled that

Russia launched 163 drones at Ukraine overnight, 135 of which were shot down or suppressed.

Alla Kiosak

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