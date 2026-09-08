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“Flamingo,” RAM-2X and “Koral”: what visitors saw at the MSPO defense exhibition in Poland — photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

Ukrainian manufacturers presented a wide range of weapons at the international exhibition in Poland.

“Flamingo,” RAM-2X and “Koral”: what visitors saw at the MSPO defense exhibition in Poland — photos

The International Defence Industry Exhibition Międzynarodowy Salon Przemysłu Obronnego has opened in the Polish city of Kielce. This year, MSPO is the largest exhibition in its history, with more than 1,000 participants, including manufacturers from Ukraine, taking part, an UNN correspondent reports from the scene.

Details

The exhibition is being held in cooperation with Poland’s Ministry of National Defence and has brought representatives of governments, military structures and the defence industry from dozens of countries to Kielce.

On the first day, the exhibition was visited by the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki.

President of Poland Karol Nawrocki at the MSPO-2026 exhibition in Kielce

The Ukrainian company Fire Point is taking part in Międzynarodowy Salon Przemysłu Obronnego. As usual, the pink FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile attracted the most attention.

FP-5 "Flamingo" — a Ukrainian cruise missile at the Fire Point company stand at the MSPO-2026 international exhibition.

The company’s stand also features full-scale examples of the FP-1 long-range UAV and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles.

At the stand, we are demonstrating about 20% of what we are working on. The rest, including R&D, new technologies, components and processes, remains behind the scenes. The most important things happen around the stand. This is where military personnel, manufacturers, customers, suppliers and engineers meet. This is where conversations begin that may later develop into a joint project

- the Ukrainian manufacturer reported ahead of the exhibition.

The MSPO exhibition stands showcase a wide range of unmanned systems and other weapons used by the Defence Forces.

The RAM-2X strike drone from Ukrspecsystems is attracting particular attention at the exhibition. It is being presented publicly for the first time. The company’s stand also features the SHARK-M reconnaissance unmanned system.

RAM-2X and SHARK-M drones at the Ukrspecsystems stand at the exhibition in Poland.

The KORT unmanned aerial vehicle is also on display at the exhibition — another Ukrainian development that MSPO visitors can see among the exhibits of domestic manufacturers.

The Ukrainian-developed KORT is presented at the MSPO-2026 international exhibition.

Among the exhibits is the Ukrainian long-range kamikaze drone "Liutyi".

The Ukrainian Liutyi long-range strike UAV at the MSPO-2026 exhibition.

Another Ukrainian long-range weapon presented at the exhibition is the "Peklo" jet drone. This type of weapon is intended to strike targets at a considerable distance from the front line.

The Ukrainian "Peklo" jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle is presented at the MSPO-2026 exhibition.

"Ukroboronprom" is also showcasing its products at Międzynarodowy Salon Przemysłu Obronnego. Among other things, a launcher for the "Koral" surface-to-air missile system was shown for the first time during the defence exhibition in Poland. The system is being developed, in particular, for air defence and the interception of aerial targets.

Launcher for the "Koral" surface-to-air missile system at the "Ukroboronprom" stand at the MSPO-2026 exhibition in Poland.

Międzynarodowy Salon Przemysłu Obronnego will last four days, from 8 to 11 September. This year’s exhibition programme includes several dozen conferences, seminars, debates and special events organised by national and international partners.

More photos from the exhibition

Ukrainian manufacturers have begun standardizing deep strike systems to make them easier for the military to use27.08.26, 09:30 • 6055 views

Yulia Melnyk

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