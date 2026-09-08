Six regions of Ukraine are without power due to enemy shelling

As of the morning of September 8, due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers remain without electricity in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions were without power in the morning. Restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation allows - the statement said.

At the same time, consumers are urged, where possible, to shift intensive electricity use to daytime hours—from 11:00 to 15:00.

Information about changes in electricity supply is recommended to be checked on the official resources of distribution system operators.

Ukrainian energy workers restored external power supply to the ZNPP

In addition, on September 7, repair crews of NPC Ukrenergo restored power supply to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which had been completely disconnected from the external grid since August 20.

It is noted that this was the plant's 27th and one of its longest complete blackouts, during which it was forced to operate on backup diesel generators.

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 166 Shaheds - air defense destroyed 175 targets