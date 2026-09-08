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Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 166 Shaheds - air defense destroyed 175 targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

At night, Russia launched missile and drone strikes on the Kyiv and Odesa regions. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 175 aerial targets.

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 166 Shaheds - air defense destroyed 175 targets

During the night of September 8, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Oniks anti-ship missiles, Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 32 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles, 166 Shahed-type attack UAVs (more than half of them jet-powered), and Parody-type decoy drones. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The strikes targeted the Kyiv and Odesa regions from the territories of Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, Vologda and Oryol regions and Krasnodar Krai, as well as from occupied Crimea and Donetsk. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Air defenses shot down/suppressed 175 targets:

  • 2 Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400/Oniks ballistic missiles;
    • 31 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles;
      • 142 enemy Shahed-, Gerbera-type UAVs and drones of other types.

        Hits by enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 29 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 9 locations.

        Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated nearly 1,500 Russian troops and destroyed 1,592 UAVs — General Staff08.09.26, 07:22 • 3462 views

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        War in Ukraine
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        P-800 Oniks
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