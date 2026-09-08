In Kharkiv, a drone struck a high-rise building; there is one injured person

Kharkiv was attacked by an enemy UAV late in the evening of September 7. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a hit by an enemy combat UAV on a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district was recorded.

The building was hit at the level of the sixth floor. There is preliminary information, which requires confirmation, about one injured person - Terekhov wrote

Later, he confirmed the information about the injured person.

For his part, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that a hit by an enemy UAV on the wall of an apartment building at the level of the sixth floor was recorded in the Kyivskyi district. Window glazing was damaged.

Earlier, Syniehubov reported that a 17-year-old boy sustained an explosive injury in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

We would like to remind you

The Russian army continues to strike Kharkiv region. One of the most recent attacks hit the city of Chuhuiv, killing three people.

Angelina Jolie visited a boxing club in Kharkiv, where her son Knox trained with Ukrainian defenders