In Kharkiv, a drone struck a high-rise building; there is one injured person

$44.560.1751.790.15
ukenru
08:14 PM • 10498 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko has resigned
06:43 PM • 15683 views
Ukraine wants to use September–October to restart the diplomatic process — Zelenskyy
05:44 PM • 16135 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has once again submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a package of bills on abolishing duty-free exemptions for parcels worth up to €150
September 7, 03:49 PM • 22178 views
Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion
Exclusive
September 7, 02:51 PM • 23921 views
U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist
September 7, 01:47 PM • 21582 views
I am not clinging to my position — Kravchenko commented on whether he is ready to resign as Prosecutor General following searches at the Prosecutor General's Office
September 7, 01:02 PM • 34680 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10
September 7, 08:53 AM • 25215 views
Kyiv is preparing reserves of water and food in case of emergencies
September 7, 06:56 AM • 26910 views
Ukr Ukrainians can receive almost UAH 20,000 for heating — who is eligible for assistance and where to apply
September 7, 01:21 AM • 38144 views
"Let’s have a rematch in November": Fury challenges Usyk to a third fight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.6m/s
73%
752mm
Popular news
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round scheduleSeptember 7, 01:32 PM • 31107 views
russia is closing the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg and expelling Goethe-Institut staffSeptember 7, 03:33 PM • 5864 views
The US is preparing a new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: what is known about the timelineSeptember 7, 04:05 PM • 15128 views
Representatives of the Eastern Europe Foundation, where Fedorov booked himself for one day, will be forcibly brought to a meeting of the parliamentary temporary investigative commissionSeptember 7, 04:49 PM • 9648 views
Up to €45 billion in 2026: what conditions Ukraine must meet to receive EU funding06:16 PM • 13303 views
Publications
Up to €45 billion in 2026: what conditions Ukraine must meet to receive EU funding06:16 PM • 13310 views
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round scheduleSeptember 7, 01:32 PM • 31114 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10September 7, 01:02 PM • 34680 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missilesSeptember 7, 12:38 PM • 36490 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businessesSeptember 7, 11:15 AM • 37255 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 56277 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 53678 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 62587 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 80095 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 75111 views
Actual
Heating
The New York Times
Iron dome
DJI Mavic
Gold

In Kharkiv, a drone struck a high-rise building; there is one injured person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

In Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district, an enemy UAV struck the wall of a building at the level of the sixth floor, injuring a man. A 17-year-old boy was also injured.

In Kharkiv, a drone struck a high-rise building; there is one injured person

Kharkiv was attacked by an enemy UAV late in the evening of September 7. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a hit by an enemy combat UAV on a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district was recorded.

The building was hit at the level of the sixth floor. There is preliminary information, which requires confirmation, about one injured person

Later, he confirmed the information about the injured person.

For his part, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that a hit by an enemy UAV on the wall of an apartment building at the level of the sixth floor was recorded in the Kyivskyi district. Window glazing was damaged.

Earlier, Syniehubov reported that a 17-year-old boy sustained an explosive injury in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

We would like to remind you

The Russian army continues to strike Kharkiv region. One of the most recent attacks hit the city of Chuhuiv, killing three people.

Angelina Jolie visited a boxing club in Kharkiv, where her son Knox trained with Ukrainian defenders07.09.26, 22:29 • 1710 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv