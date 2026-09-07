Angelina Jolie visited a boxing club in Kharkiv, where her son Knox trained with Ukrainian defenders

Ukraine wants to use September–October to restart the diplomatic process — Zelenskyy

The Cabinet of Ministers has once again submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a package of bills on abolishing duty-free exemptions for parcels worth up to €150

Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion

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U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist

I am not clinging to my position — Kravchenko commented on whether he is ready to resign as Prosecutor General following searches at the Prosecutor General's Office

The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10

Kyiv is preparing reserves of water and food in case of emergencies

Ukr Ukrainians can receive almost UAH 20,000 for heating — who is eligible for assistance and where to apply

"Let’s have a rematch in November": Fury challenges Usyk to a third fight