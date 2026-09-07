Angelina Jolie visited a boxing club in Kharkiv, where her son Knox trained with Ukrainian defenders
Kyiv • UNN
The actress visited the Spadkoyemets club in Kharkiv. Her son Knox trained in Muay Thai together with Ukrainian defenders.
Famous actress Angelina Jolie visited the Spadkoyemets boxing club in Kharkiv, UNN reports, citing the Boxing Federation of Ukraine.
An ordinary training day at the gym suddenly took an unexpected turn. Among the club's guests was one of the world's most famous actresses (Angelina Jolie — Ed.). Her son Knox trained in Muay Thai at the club together with Ukrainian defenders
The Federation added that, one day, sport, Ukrainian defenders and one of the world's most famous actresses met at a Kharkiv boxing gym.
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