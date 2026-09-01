Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurants

American actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie was spotted at one of Poltava’s restaurants. Visitors to the establishment filmed her, and the video is already spreading on social media, reports UNN.

"I went in ... to have breakfast before training… and then I saw Angelina Jolie sitting across from me. I was simply shocked beyond belief," - Instagram user Yana wrote .

She compared meeting the famous actress in Poltava to hitting the jackpot.

"It wasn’t possible to take a photo with her, so I just sat across from her and admired her. She is really very beautiful. And now the hardest part is pretending that you are completely calm when Angelina Jolie is sitting nearby. Of course, I tried… but my hands reached for the phone on their own. So I apologize a thousand times, but I did film a little bit of her after all. Well, how could I resist?!" - the visitor concluded.

We would add

Earlier, the media reported that Jolie had arrived in Ukraine for her third visit since the full-scale invasion began.

She has already visited several cities - Lviv, Ternopil, Kharkiv and Kremenchuk.

Angelina Jolie once again urged the world not to ignore Ukraine