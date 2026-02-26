Angelina Jolie once again urged the world not to ignore Ukraine

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 23163 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
08:55 AM • 19170 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 34542 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 49871 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 44437 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 47272 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 29142 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 20990 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 55046 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19960 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
71%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - AxiosFebruary 26, 03:05 AM • 27269 views
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikesFebruary 26, 04:58 AM • 23032 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline07:34 AM • 18827 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 15676 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists09:59 AM • 17826 views
Publications
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 23085 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 47229 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 55017 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 58993 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 41711 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Bart De Wever
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 16178 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 37613 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 40829 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 45287 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 45994 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
NASAMS

Angelina Jolie once again urged the world not to ignore Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Angelina Jolie once again appealed to the international community, emphasizing that the world has no right to get used to the tragedy in Ukraine. She cited data on 10.8 million people in need of assistance and 5.9 million Ukrainians who have gone abroad.

Angelina Jolie once again urged the world not to ignore Ukraine

Hollywood actress and humanitarian ambassador Angelina Jolie, on the second day after Russia's full-scale invasion, made an emotional appeal to the international community, emphasizing the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the vulnerability of the civilian population. This was reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

Thus, according to the actress, even after years of war, Ukrainian civilians remain insufficiently protected, and attacks on residential areas, educational institutions, and medical infrastructure continue. Jolie emphasized that the world has no right to get used to the tragedy, as hostilities claim human lives every day.

We think of the families who have been enduring this brutal war for over four years. We have both spent time in Ukraine. Giles Duley's photographs capture the spirit of its people — their warmth, courage, and resilience, despite everything. Civilians still have too little protection

- the star noted.

The actress drew attention to the fact that the danger to peaceful Ukrainians still remains great: drones hit residential areas, critical urban infrastructure is destroyed, hospitals and schools come under shelling. More and more families are forced to save themselves by relocating.

In her address, Jolie cited current humanitarian data on the consequences of the war:

  • 10.8 million people need assistance;
    • 5.9 million Ukrainians were forced to go abroad;
      • about 5 million remain in temporarily occupied territories;
        • tens of thousands of children have been forcibly displaced or deported;
          • more than 2,500 attacks on the healthcare system have been recorded;
            • 1,389 hospitals damaged or destroyed.

              Separately, she cited statistics on civilian casualties for 2025: 2,248 people died, and another 12,493 were injured. At the same time, the number of victims from the use of explosive weapons increased by 26%.

              The actress also recalled the difficult conditions in which Ukrainians are experiencing winter. Due to regular attacks on energy infrastructure, many families were left without electricity and heating, and temperatures in some regions dropped to –25°C.

              Recall

              Earlier, UNN wrote about how the founder of the legendary band Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, stated that Angelina Jolie and other celebrities who support Ukraine are "absolute ignoramuses" regarding the history and essence of the "conflict".

              Stanislav Karmazin

              SocietyNews of the World
              Russian propaganda
              Frosts in Ukraine
              Electricity outage schedules
              Energy
              Musician
              Heating
              Air raid alert
              Social network
              War in Ukraine
              The Diplomat
              Power outage
              Blackout
              Angelina Jolie
              Electricity
              charity
              Ukraine