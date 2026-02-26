Angelina Jolie once again urged the world not to ignore Ukraine

Hollywood actress and humanitarian ambassador Angelina Jolie, on the second day after Russia's full-scale invasion, made an emotional appeal to the international community, emphasizing the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the vulnerability of the civilian population. This was reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

Thus, according to the actress, even after years of war, Ukrainian civilians remain insufficiently protected, and attacks on residential areas, educational institutions, and medical infrastructure continue. Jolie emphasized that the world has no right to get used to the tragedy, as hostilities claim human lives every day.

We think of the families who have been enduring this brutal war for over four years. We have both spent time in Ukraine. Giles Duley's photographs capture the spirit of its people — their warmth, courage, and resilience, despite everything. Civilians still have too little protection - the star noted.

The actress drew attention to the fact that the danger to peaceful Ukrainians still remains great: drones hit residential areas, critical urban infrastructure is destroyed, hospitals and schools come under shelling. More and more families are forced to save themselves by relocating.

In her address, Jolie cited current humanitarian data on the consequences of the war:

10.8 million people need assistance;

5.9 million Ukrainians were forced to go abroad;

about 5 million remain in temporarily occupied territories;

tens of thousands of children have been forcibly displaced or deported;

more than 2,500 attacks on the healthcare system have been recorded;

1,389 hospitals damaged or destroyed.

Separately, she cited statistics on civilian casualties for 2025: 2,248 people died, and another 12,493 were injured. At the same time, the number of victims from the use of explosive weapons increased by 26%.

The actress also recalled the difficult conditions in which Ukrainians are experiencing winter. Due to regular attacks on energy infrastructure, many families were left without electricity and heating, and temperatures in some regions dropped to –25°C.

Recall

