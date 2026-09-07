russia is closing the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg and expelling Goethe-Institut staff

$44.560.1751.790.15
ukenru
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 5140 views
U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist
01:47 PM • 10360 views
I am not clinging to my position — Kravchenko commented on whether he is ready to resign as Prosecutor General following searches at the Prosecutor General's Office
01:02 PM • 14806 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10
September 7, 08:53 AM • 18832 views
Kyiv is preparing reserves of water and food in case of emergencies
September 7, 06:56 AM • 24051 views
Ukr Ukrainians can receive almost UAH 20,000 for heating — who is eligible for assistance and where to apply
September 7, 01:21 AM • 36412 views
"Let’s have a rematch in November": Fury challenges Usyk to a third fight
September 6, 11:12 PM • 38283 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: shopping center catches firePhotoVideo
September 6, 10:05 PM • 22208 views
Witkoff and Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" trainPhoto
September 6, 08:22 PM • 31027 views
Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it отмен the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts
September 6, 02:36 PM • 43016 views
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has completely halted operations following a strike by FP-1 drones.Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3m/s
42%
753mm
Popular news
The U.S. Energy Secretary linked rising diesel prices in the country to damage to Russian oil refineriesSeptember 7, 06:39 AM • 4880 views
Kallas canceled the launch of the EU defense group due to pressure from diplomats - PoliticoSeptember 7, 09:51 AM • 11659 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businesses11:15 AM • 17404 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles12:38 PM • 13423 views
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round schedule01:32 PM • 8418 views
Publications
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round schedule01:32 PM • 8586 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 1001:02 PM • 14811 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles12:38 PM • 13513 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businesses11:15 AM • 17483 views
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 57325 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Luhansk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 49256 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 47320 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 56728 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 74561 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 69822 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Iron dome
DJI Mavic
Gold

russia is closing the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg and expelling Goethe-Institut staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

Russia has withdrawn its consent for the German Consulate General to operate in St. Petersburg by September 18, 2026. The Goethe-Institut centers will also be closed.

russia is closing the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg and expelling Goethe-Institut staff

Russia has announced measures in response to Germany’s decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin. This was reported by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

On measures in response to the unfriendly actions of the German authorities. In connection with the unfriendly actions of the German side regarding the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin, on September 7, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Federal Republic of Germany in the Russian Federation was informed of the following retaliatory measures. The Russian side is withdrawing its consent for the operation of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in St. Petersburg, which must cease its activities no later than September 18, 2026, and all its employees must leave the territory of the Russian Federation no later than the specified date 

- the statement reads.

Russia also accused Germany of escalating relations between the countries.

The Goethe cultural centers in the Russian Federation must cease their activities. Their seconded employees have been ordered to leave Russia no later than September 13, 2026. The head of the diplomatic mission was handed the relevant notes from Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.  It was stated that it was the German authorities who once again provoked a new escalation in bilateral relations. All responsibility for the consequences lies entirely and exclusively with the government of the Federal Republic of Germany 

– Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

We remind you

Berlin will close the Russian consulate in Bonn and terminate the agreement regarding the "Russian House." Germany will tighten controls on the entry of Russians.  

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Germany
Berlin