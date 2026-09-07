russia is closing the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg and expelling Goethe-Institut staff

Russia has announced measures in response to Germany’s decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin. This was reported by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

On measures in response to the unfriendly actions of the German authorities. In connection with the unfriendly actions of the German side regarding the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin, on September 7, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Federal Republic of Germany in the Russian Federation was informed of the following retaliatory measures. The Russian side is withdrawing its consent for the operation of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in St. Petersburg, which must cease its activities no later than September 18, 2026, and all its employees must leave the territory of the Russian Federation no later than the specified date - the statement reads.

Russia also accused Germany of escalating relations between the countries.

The Goethe cultural centers in the Russian Federation must cease their activities. Their seconded employees have been ordered to leave Russia no later than September 13, 2026. The head of the diplomatic mission was handed the relevant notes from Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was stated that it was the German authorities who once again provoked a new escalation in bilateral relations. All responsibility for the consequences lies entirely and exclusively with the government of the Federal Republic of Germany – Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

We remind you

Berlin will close the Russian consulate in Bonn and terminate the agreement regarding the "Russian House." Germany will tighten controls on the entry of Russians.