Russia is preparing to test ballistic missiles with a range of 800 km and may attack targets in western Ukraine — the HUR

Russia plans to conduct final tests of a new type of ballistic missile with a range of up to 800 kilometers. This was stated by Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, who added that the enemy may attempt to strike targets in western Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

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As Skibitskyi said at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council, the aggressor state of Russia is increasing the intensity of missile and drone strikes against Ukraine in order to provoke a socioeconomic crisis. To this end, Moscow seeks to increase ballistic missile production and extend the range of these weapons.

"According to our estimates, by the end of this year, Russia plans to conduct final tests of a new type of ballistic missile with a range of up to 800 kilometers," Skibitskyi said.

He clarified that during these ballistic missile tests, the Russians may attempt to strike targets in western Ukraine.

Russia's aggressive plans also include blockading the Black Sea and attempting to draw Belarus into the war against Ukraine and into hybrid operations against NATO.

"As of today, we do not see any real indicators of preparations for strike groupings, specifically, on the territory of Belarus, but we remember January-February 2022. [...] The key factor restraining Belarus is internal risks, limited military capabilities, and potential economic problems. At the same time, according to our estimates, we consider it quite likely that Belarus will continue to support [Russian] hybrid measures by providing its own territory to create pressure on the border with NATO states and increase the intensity of information and psychological operations," the major general noted.

Skibitskyi emphasized that Russia poses a threat both to Ukraine and to Europe, and also thanked the partners for their support in the war for freedom. The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine called for increased sanctions pressure on Moscow in order to finally deprive the aggressor of foreign components, particularly for long-range weapons with which the aggressor kills and terrorizes Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy: there is updated intelligence on Russia’s plans to scale up ballistic missile production; we will counter them