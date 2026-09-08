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The United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with a military aid package including Patriot missiles: the amount has been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles, ammunition and drones as part of a $135 million air defense package. London also plans to provide more than 120,000 drones.

The United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with a military aid package including Patriot missiles: the amount has been announced

The United Kingdom is allocating £100 million ($135 million) for a package of air defense systems, including Patriot missiles, to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence, according to UNN.

Details

This follows the United Kingdom’s recent support for the production of long-range missiles in Ukraine and a landmark artificial intelligence agreement aimed at strengthening military capabilities. The United Kingdom will supply air defense interceptors, large-caliber artillery shells and drones to help Ukraine defend itself against barbaric Russian attacks this winter, as part of the UK’s commitment to helping Ukraine defend its freedom and sovereignty

- the British defense ministry said in a statement.

Through a £100 million contribution to NATO’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles and other air defense equipment.

The United Kingdom is also continuing to fulfill its commitment to supply Ukraine with more than 120,000 drones this year; 25,000 units have already been delivered, and this figure is expected to increase ahead of winter. These include interceptors that shoot down Russian drones, reconnaissance drones that enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to see what is happening on the battlefield and behind the front line, as well as attack drones that help Ukraine conduct offensive operations against the russian federation

- the UK Ministry of Defence said.

Reminder

During his visit to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that he would work to strengthen assistance to Ukraine, including through the Coalition of the Willing, in air defense and countering Russian missile strikes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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