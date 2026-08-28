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Zelenskyy: there is updated intelligence on Russia’s plans to scale up ballistic missile production; we will counter them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

Zelenskyy reported updated intelligence on Russia’s plans to increase ballistic missile production. Ukraine calls on its partners to block the supply of components and strengthen sanctions.

Zelenskyy: there is updated intelligence on Russia’s plans to scale up ballistic missile production; we will counter them

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported receiving a briefing from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - there are updates regarding Russia's production of ballistic missiles and plans to scale up this production, noting that there will be countermeasures, UNN writes.

We now also have updated data on Russia's production of ballistic missiles and plans to scale up this production. We will counteract this, and it is important that there be appropriate sanctions support in the world's major jurisdictions

- Zelenskyy said on social media following a report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Oleh Ivashchenko.

The President stated: "All supplies of components, equipment, and machine tools that Russia uses to produce missiles must be completely blocked. And this is also the responsibility of our partners, in particular: without foreign components, the Russians are unable to implement any of the points of their missile program."

Zelenskyy received a report from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: the effectiveness of deep strikes was confirmed, and some components of Russia's exports decreased by 80%28.08.26, 15:04 • 628 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
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