Zelenskyy received a report from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: the effectiveness of deep strikes was confirmed, and some components of Russia's exports decreased by 80%

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported receiving a briefing from the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to which the high effectiveness of our deep strikes has been confirmed; in the russian federation, certain export components have declined by 80% this month amid the inability to operate at sea due to the strikes, and the enemy is considering equipping civilian vessels with weapons, to which there will be a response, UNN writes.

A briefing by HUR Chief Oleh Ivashchenko. Our military intelligence records that, according to internal Russian documents, certain export components from the aggressor country have already declined by 80% this month alone. These are significant losses for the Russian federal budget, as well as for regional budgets that were already on the verge of bankruptcy. The Russian side acknowledges that its Black Sea Fleet ships are effectively blocked in Novorossiysk due to our drone strikes and are unable to operate at sea. The Russian leadership has found no way out of this situation - Zelenskyy reported on social media.

As the President noted, "since the Russian fleet is unable to provide convoys for the commercial and shadow fleets entering the respective ports, among the solutions under consideration is equipping civilian vessels with small arms, electronic warfare equipment, and military personnel." "We will prepare appropriate means of response to such militarization of shipping by Russia," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Military intelligence confirms the high effectiveness of our deep strikes, in particular against Russian military production facilities and oil industry sites. According to the data available to us, based on information from the Russian side itself, following a series of our long-range sanctions against the "Kamensky Combine" enterprise in the Rostov region, the Russians lost a significant portion of their capabilities to produce solid-fuel rocket engines. We will continue this long-range work," the President said.

According to him, "the HUR also has evidence that one of the largest Russian oil refineries in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, has ceased operations; it processed 17 million tonnes of oil annually, as did other oil-refining enterprises. I thank our soldiers for their precision. Glory to Ukraine!".

General Staff confirmed the strike on the Russian "Kamensky" plant producing rocket fuel